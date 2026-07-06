Five Stocks To Buy: Biocon, IndusInd Bank, Angel One And More | July 6, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on sectors such as biotech, banking, pharmaceutical, financial services, and electronics.

Top picks include for Monday, July 6 include Biocon, IndusInd Bank, Lupin, Angel One, and Electronics Mart India.

Biocon

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, market expert, sees positive price action in the biotechnology space. He recommended a buy on Biocon for a target of Rs 485, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 399 .

IndusInd Bank

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking identified a buying opportunity in the banking sector. He recommended entering IndusInd Bank for an upside target of Rs 1020, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 948.

Angel One

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, sees technical strength in the financial services sector. He recommended a buy on Angel One for a target of Rs 430, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 314 to manage downside risk.

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Lupin

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking also highlighted momentum in the pharmaceutical segment with a buy call on Lupin. He recommended an entry for an upside target of Rs 2,580, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 2,425 .

Electronics Mart India

VLA Ambala, SEBI registered researchanalyst and founder of SMT Stock Market sees strong technical momentum in the electronics space. She recommended a buy on Electronics Mart India for an upside target of Rs 165 and Rs 200. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 125.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.



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