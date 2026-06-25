Five Stocks To Buy: Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank, Pine Labs And More | June 25, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on primarily on asset heavy, banking and fintech industries.

Top picks for Thursday, June 25, include Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank, Pine Labs, RBL Bank, and AU Small Finace Bank.

Adani Enterprises

Amit Goel, CMT, SEBI registered research analyst, partner and co-founder at BlueOak Wealth, sees positive price action in the asset heavy conglomerate Adani Enterprises, primarily engaged in infrastructure, energy, utilities, and emerging businesses. He recommended a buy on the stock for a target of Rs 3,269, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 2,943.

HDFC Bank

Akshay P Bhagwat, senior VP at JM Financial , identified a buying opportunity in the banking sector. He recommended entering HDFC Bank for an upside target of Rs 814 and Rs 825 , while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 776.

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RBL Bank

Akshay P Bhagwat of J M Financial too sees technical strength in the banking sector. He recommended a buy on RBL Bank for a target of Rs 395 and Rs 403, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 369 to manage downside risk.

Pine Labs

Amit Goel of BlueOak Wealth highlighted momentum in the fintech sector with a buy call on Pine Labs. He recommended an entry for an upside target of Rs 177, advising traders to keep a stop loss at Rs 150.

AU Small Finance Bank

Staying bullish on the banking sector as well, Amit Goel of BlueOak Wealth also sees strong technical momentum in AU Small Finance Bank. He recommended a buy on the stock for an upside target of Rs 1,141. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 1,021.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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