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Fertiliser Stocks Rally As 12 Supply Vessels Resume Journey To India After Being Stranded At Strait Of Hormuz

Fertiliser Stocks Rally As 12 Supply Vessels Resume Journey To India After Being Stranded At Strait Of Hormuz

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Fertiliser Stocks Rally As 12 Supply Vessels Resume Journey To India After Being Stranded At Strait Of Hormuz
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Shares of fertiliser stocks such as Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd.,  Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd., Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore, and others rallied in afternoon trade on Monday, June 22, after 10-12 vessels carrying fertilisers have resumed their journey to India after being stranded near the Strait of Hormuz amid regional tensions. Official sources told NDTV Profit that the supply vessels, which include both Indian and foreign-flagged carriers, had been held up near the critical waterway as hostilities between the US, Israel and Iran disrupted shipping movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

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