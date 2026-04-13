Data Patterns: Rs 50,000-Crore Pipeline, Bigger Pivot — What's Changing?

Data Patterns (India) Ltd is at an interesting point in its journey. The company is strategically moving up the value chain, transitioning from its role as a component and subsystem supplier within the Indian defence ecosystem to a provider of integrated, full-system solutions.

System-Level Pivot

This transition changes the economics of the business. By designing complete systems in-house, the company reduces external dependencies, improves turnaround time, and captures a greater share of value. The company also achieves its highest gross margins when executing contracts for products that are completely designed and built in-house.

This is already evident in the capabilities and programs the company is handling.

Data Patterns operates across high-value segments, including radar systems, electronic warfare, communication systems, and avionics. It has end-to-end design and development capabilities, enabling it to move beyond supplying components to delivering integrated systems. That shift becomes clearer when you look at the nature of its products.

It has developed highly advanced, in-house designed electronic systems specifically tailored for both the Su-30 and MiG-29 fighter aircraft. The company has designed a solid-state X-band radar using active phased-array technology specifically for the Su-30. The system detects the adversary's radar and jams its signal using appropriate countermeasures.

Owning these system-level capabilities allows Data Patterns to participate in larger programs, secure deeper integration into defence platforms, and build long-term visibility through repeat orders. If the capability shift explains what the company can do, its role in strategic programs shows where this is leading.

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Scaling Production of BrahMos Seekers

Data Patterns is also integrated into India's BrahMos missile program, where it has developed and completed trials for missile seekers. This is one of the most critical and complex elements of the system. With trials completed, the company is now setting up a dedicated production line to scale seeker deliveries.

It is now entering the production phase and is expected to generate steady recurring orders from FY27 onwards. This marks a clear transition point. Defence programs typically involve long development cycles. But once they move into production, they begin generating steady and predictable revenue streams.

Financial Performance Now Reflecting Transition

This shift to larger-scale execution is already visible in the company's financials. Between FY21 and FY25, Data Patterns delivered a revenue CAGR of around 35% and an Ebitda CAGR of 31%, reflecting consistent growth. But more importantly, the pace of growth has accelerated recently.

In FY25, revenue grew by 36% to Rs 708 crore. This momentum carried into FY26, where 9MFY26 revenue surged 86% year-on-year to Rs 580 crore, indicating a sharp increase in execution. At the same time, profitability has remained strong, though not without changes in margin profile. The Ebitda for 9MFY26 rose by 42% to Rs 178 crore.

However, Ebitda margins declined to 31% from 40% in 9MFY25. Material costs, in particular, increased sharply to 42.8% of revenue from 23.6%, which weighed on margins. Despite this, net profit increased by 23% to Rs 133 crore, supported by operating leverage.

Positioning to Deliver 20-25% Revenue Growth

Even as execution scales, management has outlined a clear stance on growth and profitability. The company expects revenue to grow at 20-25% over the next two to three years. At the same time, it aims to maintain Ebitda margins in the 35-40% range. It plans to focus on intellectual property-led systems rather than low-margin opportunities, which could improve margins.

Rs 1,868-Crore Order Book

This confidence is supported by strong visibility on near-term revenues. The company's order book currently stands at Rs 1,868 crore, the highest in its history. This provides a clear base for execution over the next few years. Higher execution should help stabilize the working capital cycle, which has historically been a bit stretched (currently around 340 days, down from 420).

Recent wins, including development and production contracts for electronic warfare systems from the Ministry of Defence, are already contributing to the current growth momentum. Beyond this, the company expects to convert Rs 1,100 crore worth of negotiated contracts and secure an additional Rs 500-600 crore in the near term.

Rs 50,000-Crore Opportunity Pipeline

While the order book provides visibility, the pipeline points to a much larger opportunity set. Management estimates a pipeline of $2-3 billion Rs 20,000-30,000 crore over the next 18-24 months. This suggests that the current growth phase is not a one-off cycle but part of a broader expansion.

At the same time, continued investments in research and development are expected to expand the company's total addressable market to over Rs 15,000-20,000 crore. As more systems move from development to production, Data Patterns is positioning itself to participate in a wider range of programs.

When you connect these pieces, the underlying strategy becomes clear. Data Patterns is moving toward owning complete systems, backed by in-house IP. This allows it to secure larger contracts, improve value capture, and maintain margins.

Export Playbook

Alongside domestic growth, the company is also expanding its presence in international markets. Export revenues increased from Rs 32 crore (6% of revenue) in FY24 to Rs 107 crore (15% of revenue) in FY25. While still a smaller portion of overall revenue, this growth indicates early traction.

The company is targeting markets in the UK, Europe, and the US, positioning itself as a provider of high-quality, IP-driven solutions rather than a low-cost supplier. This international push is also supported by broader macro trends.

Rising geopolitical tensions and increased defense spending across NATO and European countries are opening up opportunities. Its relative cost advantage and faster development time compared to global peers strengthen its positioning in these markets. Ongoing engagements and requests for proposals in these regions are expected to translate into export business over time.

Valuation Question: Can Execution Justify 76x P/E?

To support this growth, it has already invested over Rs 125 crore in product development, with several systems now at advanced stages. In addition, it plans to invest Rs 150 crore over the next two years to expand manufacturing capacity. These investments will go toward new facilities, testing infrastructure, and land acquisition.

As an increasing number of programs successfully transition from development to production, the revenue profile is expected to become more predictable and scalable, while margins could also increase. At Rs 3,369 per share, Data Patterns is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 76x, which is almost in line with its five-year median of 69x.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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