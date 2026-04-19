Corporate Actions This Week: Sanofi, Patanjali Foods, CIE Automotive, Anlon Healthcare | Full List

Several listed companies are set to trigger key corporate actions in the coming week, with ex‑dates scheduled between April 22 and April 24, 2026. These include dividend payouts, bonus share issues, stock splits and a share buyback, offering multiple triggers for investor attention.

Dividends

CIE Automotive India Ltd. and Sanofi India Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on April 22. CIE Automotive has announced a final dividend of Rs 7 per share, while Sanofi India has declared a final dividend of Rs 48 per share. Both companies have set April 22 as the record date.

On April 23, CRISIL Ltd. will trade ex‑dividend for an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share. Huhtamaki India Ltd. will go ex‑dividend for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share, while Schaeffler India Ltd has announced a final dividend of Rs 35 per share. The record date for all three is April 23.

April 24 will see Mold‑Tek Technologies Ltd and Mold‑Tek Packaging Ltd trading ex‑date for their interim dividends, with the record date set for the same day. Patanjali Foods Ltd has also announced an interim dividend with an ex‑date of April 24.

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Bonus Issues

Anlon Healthcare Ltd. has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

Vega Jewellers Ltd has announced a bonus issue of four shares for every one share held.

Both have set April 24 as the record date.

Stock Splits

Anlon Healthcare Ltd. will also undergo a stock split, with its face value being split from Rs 10 to Rs 2, effective April 24.

String Metaverse Ltd has announced a sharper split, reducing its face value from Rs 10 to Re 1, with the same ex‑date and record date.

Buy Back Of Shares

Windlas Biotech Ltd will trade ex‑date on April 24 for its proposed share buyback, with the record date coinciding with the ex‑date.

Full List Of Corporate Actions This Week

Ex Date Purpose Record Date Actual Payment Date CIE Automotive India Ltd 22-Apr-26 Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 22-Apr-26 Sanofi India Ltd 22-Apr-26 Final Dividend - Rs. - 48.0000 22-Apr-26 CRISIL Ltd 23-Apr-26 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 9.0000 23-Apr-26 Huhtamaki India Ltd 23-Apr-26 Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 23-Apr-26 Schaeffler India Ltd 23-Apr-26 Final Dividend - Rs. - 35.0000 23-Apr-26 Anlon Healthcare Ltd 24-Apr-26 Bonus issue 1:1 24-Apr-26 Anlon Healthcare Ltd 24-Apr-26 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- 24-Apr-26 String Metaverse Ltd 24-Apr-26 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/- 24-Apr-26 Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd 24-Apr-26 Interim Dividend 24-Apr-26 Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd 24-Apr-26 Interim Dividend 24-Apr-26 Patanjali Foods Ltd 24-Apr-26 Interim Dividend Vega Jewellers Ltd 24-Apr-26 Bonus issue 4:1 24-Apr-26 Windlas Biotech Ltd 24-Apr-26 Buy Back of Shares 24-Apr-26

Investors holding shares on or before the respective record dates will be eligible for the announced corporate actions, subject to the terms and conditions laid out by each company.

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