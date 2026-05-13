Cohance Q4 Profit Slumps 72%, ICICI Securities Downgrades to Reduce'

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

Cohance Ltd.'s Q4 and FY26 performance remained under pressure due to continued inventory de-stocking in two large pharma contract development manufacturing organisation products, product-specific challenges in the active pharma ingredient segment and a delay in the receipt of new orders at NJ Bio.

While the company continues to have a strong near-term pipeline of four late-stage phase3 projects, commercialisation timelines for these remain uncertain. Recovery in FY27 would depend on either of these projects getting commercialised, along with better traction in its generics division and fresh order inflow at NJ Bio.

Though de-operating leverage in the near term may keep margins in the 21–24% range, this may likely persist until either of the growth triggers kick in.

ICICI Securities cuts its FY27/28E earnings by ~23%/30%% to factor in slower growth and lower margins.

At current market price, Cohance trades at 36.3x FY27E and 29.1x FY28E EV/Ebitda.

The brokerage downgrades the stock to Reduce from Hold, with a lower target price of Rs 415 (Rs 350 earlier) based on 25x EV/Ebitda.

Key upside risks: Surge in new order inflow, resumption of supplies for existing large projects, new order wins for commercial projects and M&As.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Icici Securities Cohance Q4 Results Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Tata Power Sees Fresh Target Price Hike After Q4 Results; ICICI Securities Stays Bullish — Check Potential Upside

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.