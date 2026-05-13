Who Was Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav's 38-Year-Old Son Who Chose Gym Over Politics

Prateek Yadav, the 38-year-old younger son of late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, was reportedly found unconscious in the kitchen of his Lucknow residence early Wednesday and declared dead at Civil Hospital at 5.55 am.

His body has been sent for postmortem and the cause of death is yet to be officially confirmed.

Here is everything about the man who, despite being born into one of Uttar Pradesh's most powerful political dynasties, spent his life deliberately outside its shadow.

Born Into the Yadav Clan

Prateek Yadav was the son of late Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhna Gupta. While his father served as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh three times and built India's most formidable regional political machine, and his half-brother Akhilesh went on to lead that machine, Prateek chose a quieter path

Education and Early Life

An alumnus of Leeds University in the UK with an MBA, Prateek was known for his high-profile lifestyle, which included a fleet of luxury cars and a Lamborghini reportedly valued at over Rs 5 crore. He once publicly clarified that he had taken a Rs 4.5 crore loan for the vehicle and paid his dues — a rare moment where he stepped into the public conversation, only to defend his private choices.

Fitness, Real Estate and Animal Welfare

Prateek was a fitness enthusiast. He would often post about his gym routine on Instagram. In September 2012, he featured on an internationally-acclaimed bodybuilding website as "the international transformation of the month".

He was best known for his Lucknow-based gym, The Fitness Planet — formerly Iron Core Fit — and his commitment to animal rescue through his Jeev Aashraya Foundation. Jeev Ashray worked for the rescue, treatment, feeding and care of stray dogs. Those who knew him described both pursuits as genuine passions, not pastimes.

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Marriage, Politics and a Public Fallout

Prateek married Aparna Bisht, now Aparna Yadav, in 2011. The couple has two daughters.

Their marriage became a political curiosity: Aparna went on to become prominent BJP leader—the ideological opposite of the Samajwadi household she had married into.

In January 2026, Prateek announced on Instagram that he was seeking a divorce, accusing her of being "selfish" and destroying his family. Reports later suggested that tensions between the two had eased, with the couple sharing pictures together.

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Circumstances of His Death

Civil Hospital director Dr GP Gupta confirmed the hospital received a call around 5 am that Prateek was unwell, following which a medical team was immediately dispatched to his residence. "When the doctors reached there, his condition appeared critical. He was brought to the hospital, and despite all efforts by the medical team, he was declared dead at 5.55 am," Dr Gupta said.

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