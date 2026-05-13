PSEB 12th Result 2026 (OUT): Check Direct Link To Download Scorecard, Pass Percentage And More

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially declared the Class 12 Result 2026 on May 13. This year, out of the total 2,65,417 students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 12 examinations, 2,42,755 students have successfully passed the exams, taking the overall pass percentage to 91.46%.

Commerce recorded the highest pass percentage of 98.78%, followed by Science with 98.47%. Vocational stream students recorded 87.80% whereas Humanities registered a pass percentage of 87.74%.

Girls outperformed the boys once again. The pass percentage of girls stood at 94.73%, whereas boys recorded a pass percentage of 88.52%.

Students who appeared for the PSEB board examinations are advised to check their results using their roll number and login details. Students should also note that the online marksheet released today is provisional, and the original marksheets will be given out by the respective schools.

PSEB 12th Result 2026: Official Website to check results

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026: Direct Link

Direct Link - https://punjab-12th-result.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/result-of-12-class-march-2026/query.htm

How To Check PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 On pseb.ac.in

Students can follow these steps to download the Punjab Board Class 12 scorecard:

Step 1: Visit PSEB Result Portal.

Step 2: Click on the “Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination Provisional Result March 2026” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter roll number and other required credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: The scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print a copy for future reference.

ALSO READ || CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 Results To Be Out Today? Steps To Download Marksheet

How To Check PSEB Class 12th Result On DigiLocker

Students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker as an alternative step.

Open the DigiLocker website or app

Sign in using registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials

Go to the “Education” section

Select Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

Choose Class 12 Marksheet 2026

Enter required details and download the document

How To Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Through SMS

Type: PB12 and send it to 5676750.

Your 12 Class Result PSEB will be sent to the same mobile number shortly.

Punjab Board Class 12 Result Pass Percentage Statistics

Overall Pass Percentage: 91.46%

Pass Percentage of Girls: 94.73%

Pass Percentage of Boys: 88.52%

Pass Percentage of Urban Area: 91.24%

Pass Percentage of Rural Area: 91.63%

Pass Percentage of Govt. Schools: 91.41%

Pass Percentage of Non Govt. Schools: 92.68%

Pass Percentage of Aided Schools: 88.44%

Commerce Pass Percentage: 98.78%

Science Pass Percentage: 98.47%

Vocational Pass Percentage: 87.80%

Humanities Pass Percentage: 87.74%

Punjab Board has also released the detailed performance with the Merit List of Senior Secondary Examination Results. You can also check rank-wise list of top performers (Roll Number, Name, Marks, Percentage).

PSEB Class 12 Full Results Statistics : Click Here

PSEB Class 12 Merit List 2026: Click Here

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.