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Tata Power Sees Fresh Target Price Hike After Q4 Results; ICICI Securities Stays Bullish — Check Potential Upside

Tata Power is eyeing foray in the evolving nuclear power opportunity in India, it has already started on activities such as land identification, and water allocation.

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Tata Power Sees Fresh Target Price Hike After Q4 Results; ICICI Securities Stays Bullish — Check Potential Upside
Tata Power registered revenue of Rs 16,000 crore, Ebitda of Rs 3,660 crore and profit of Rs 1,000 crore in Q4, as the Mundra plant shutdown continued to be a drag on profits.
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Tata Power Company Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

The brokerage firm ICICI Securities has maintained Buy rating on Tata Power Company Ltd. with a revised target price of Rs 485 versus Rs 455 previously, implying a potential upside of 16% from the current market price, citing multitude of growth levers.

Tata Power registered revenue of Rs 16,000 crore, (-8% YoY), Ebitda of Rs 3,660 crore (+5% YoY) and profit (after MI) of Rs 1,000 crore (-4% YoY) in Q4, as the Mundra plant shutdown continued to be a drag on profits.

Ebitda growth was aided by incremental Ebitda from –

  1. solar module and cell manufacturing (Rs 100 crore);
  2. Odisha discoms (Rs 90 crore); and
  3. solar rooftop (Rs 120 crore).

Its rooftop solar volumes were impressive in Q4, at 0.67GWp.

A multitude of growth levers

Tata Power has a diverse set of growth levers –

  1. The company is looking to ramp up its RE capacity and plans to add 2.5GW each in FY27 and FY28.
  2. Strong growth potential for rooftop solar business.
  3. Under-construction transmission projects and PSP projects of 2.8GW.
  4. Under-development hydro projects in Bhutan.
  5. A 10GW solar wafer and ingot capacity is also in pipeline.

Key risks: Delay in execution of RE projects and delay in execution of pumped storage and hydro projects.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Icici Securities Tata Power Q4 Results Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Max Financial Services Delivers on VNB Margin, Growth Guidance, Says Systematix; Maintains Bullish Call After Q4 Results — Check Target Price

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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

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