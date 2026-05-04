Coforge Q4 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Coforge Ltd. will announce the results for the fourth quarter of FY26 this week. It is one of India's leading IT solutions companies. Coforge serves over 260 clients globally. Here's everything you need to know about Coforge's Q4FY26 results schedule.

Coforge Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated March 27, Coforge said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on May 5 to consider and approve the audited consolidated and standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

The Board of Directors will also be considering the proposal of the payment of an interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025-26 and will determine the record date for it, if approved.

ALSO READ: Mazagon Dock Q4 Results: Profit Doubles To Rs 680 Crore, Margins Quadruple; Dividend Declared

Coforge Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company is closed for all designated persons and their immediate relatives from April 1 till 48 hours after the declaration of Q4FY26 results.

Coforge Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The company has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on May 5 at 5:15 p.m. to discuss its Q4FY26 results.

Coforge Q3 Results

Coforge reported a 26.86% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 4,202 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 3,311.9 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit grew 16% YoY to Rs 296.7 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 255.9 crore in Q3FY25.

Coforge Share Price History

Shares of Coforge have fallen 1.04% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has fallen 2.88% and in the past six months, it has plunged 32.93%. On a year-to-date basis, Coforge share price has declined 28.43%. Over the past year, it has decreased 20.96%. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,994 apiece on the NSE on July 8, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,008.1 apiece on March 17, 2026. At 10 a.m. on Monday, Coforge shares were trading 0.90% lower at Rs 1,185.10 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 1.08% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

ALSO READ: SBI Q4 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History, Earnings Call And More

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.