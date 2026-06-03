Bye Bye Copilot? Microsoft Unveils Its Own Proprietary New AI Models To Reduce Reliance On Open AI

A few days after announcing a transformative partnership with Nvidia to build the next generation of personal computers, Microsoft has revealed its latest lineup of in-house AI models during the company's Build 2026 developer conference in San Francisco.

This is a major announcement for a company, which has historically relied heavily on OpenAI models. The announcements were led by Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman alongside CEO Satya Nadella.

The headline launch was MAI-Thinking-1, Microsoft's first advanced reasoning-focused AI model designed for complex enterprise and software engineering tasks.

In addition, Microsoft introduced MAI-Code-1-Flash, a lightweight coding model deeply integrated into GitHub Copilot and Visual Studio Code. Alongside these, the company launched MAI-Image 2.5 for image generation and editing, MAI-Transcribe-1.5 for speech transcription, and MAI-Voice-2 with expanded multilingual support.

In a post on X, Mustafa Suleyman described the launches as part of Microsoft's effort to build practical AI systems focused on productivity, creativity, and enterprise use cases. The company also showcased new AI agents, autonomous workflows, and AI-powered enterprise tools during the conference, reinforcing Nadella's broader vision of an “end-to-end AI stack.”

What does this mean for Copilot?

Microsoft's MAI models could significantly alter the future of Copilot, but it doesn't necessarily mean Copilot services will end. That is because Copilot is a service whereas MAI is an AI model.

Until now, most Copilot products, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and the AI assistant formerly known as Bing Chat, have relied heavily on OpenAI's GPT models through Azure OpenAI services.

However, Microsoft's newly announced MAI models suggest the company is gradually building its own alternatives for reasoning, coding, voice, and enterprise AI tasks. The all new MAI-Code-1-Flash is the ideal case in point as it is designed especially for GitHub Copilot and developer workforce.

This effectively means future versions of Copilot may no longer rely on OpenAI models and will be run by its own multi-modal AI platform.

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