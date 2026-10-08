Buy, Sell Or Hold: Reliance Industries, Tata Motors PV, Swiggy, HDFC Bank, Cochin Shipyard And Kalyan Jewellers — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Reliance Industries Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Swiggy Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Swiggy Ltd.?

Jatin Gedia, vice president of Technical Research, Teji Mandi and Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Hem Securities Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Reliance Industries (CMP: Rs 1,178)

Jain: Buy On Dips

No longer is into petrochemical and oil refining.

Diversified a lot with Jio, retail and more.

Led to the strong operational performance numbers.

Will see some sort of momentum in the wake of the upcoming IPO.

Jio will be the major valuation driver of the company.

Looking good, buy on dips as well as hold.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (CMP: Rs 273)

Jain: Buy On Dips

Looking strong.

Not recommending entry at this time due to weak market.

Can enter at Rs 255-Rs 260.

Swiggy (CMP: Rs 234.95)

Gedia: Avoid

Avoid the stock.

Would recommend Eternal.

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HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 692)

Jain: Hold

Recommend a wait on this counter.

The Q2 updates given by the bank is also encouraging.

Why not wait until the results arrive?

Gross advances growth was around 16%.

We have to see the new CEO transition.

Remain invested in the counter.

If one wants to book profits, do it for 1/4th of the quantity.

Cochin Shipyard (CMP: Rs 1,200)

Gedia: Sell On Dips

Next crucial support is Rs 1,190.

If it is breached, then I suggest exiting your position.

Kalyan Jewellers India (CMP: Rs 553.50)

Jain: Wait And Watch

Wait for the results.

Industry is becoming very,very crowded over last few months.

Have seen a lot of primary market activity as well.

Wait for the Q2 FY27 numbers and then make a decision.

Markets are impressed by the sales growth.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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