Buy, Sell Or Hold: NLC India, Welspun Corp., Bajaj Housing Finance, NHPC And Apollo Hospitals — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of NLC India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Welspun Corp. Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.?

Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com and Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

NLC India (CMP: Rs 338.60)

Mukadam: Hold

Good time to hold the stock.

Has moved up a bit in the last three months.

Capacity addition with lignite, tie-up with RVNL, are good positives.

Would say hold it.

Add at lower levels.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (CMP: Rs 1,780.10)

Bohra: Hold

Stock has broadly been in the Rs 1,870- Rs 1,850 zone on the upside, Rs 1,600 on the downside.

Closer to that upper end of the range, seeing selling pressure.

Continue to hold, volumes on the downside waning off a bit.

Momentum slowing down a bit.

Got a horizon of six months.

Position stoploss close Rs 1,725.

Welspun Corp. (CMP: Rs 1,402.70)

Bohra: Hold

Suggest to exit right now or tight trailing stoploss of Rs 1,375 mark.

In weekly setup it's actually already into overheating zones, on daily setup, seeing negative RSI divergences.

Structure remainds positive as long stock holds about Rs 1,250 zone.

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Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (CMP: Rs 8,249)

Mukadam: Hold

Great stock.

Hold for two to three year period.

Bajaj Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 83.42)

Mukadam: Sell Partially

Better to switch.

Move out atleast 50%.

NHPC (CMP: Rs 76.12)

Mukadam: Buy

Better to wait for stock to stabilise due to recent OFS.

Can add the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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