Buy, Sell Or Hold: Mazagon Dock, Shakti Pumps, Dynamatic Technologies, Cemindia Projects — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd? Should you hold shares of Cemindia Projects Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.?

Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research - Investment Services, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers and Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Independent Market Expert provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 514.30)

Narendra: Hold

Shakti Pumps order book are facing some short-term problems.

In medium-long term, the order book will improve.

Continue to hold for one year term.

Cemindia Projects Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,175.30)

Sachin: Hold

Can hold with a stop loss Rs 900

Near-term can be Rs 1,300-1500

Can hold for a long-term perspective.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,385.00)

Narendra: Hold

Defence sector is a lumpy in terms of execution and order inflows.

Near term 15-20% upside potential in Mazgaon Dock.

Remain invested for long term as growth potential is huge

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 9,829.00)

Sachin: Sell

Trend of the stock is up. Structure is not good

Momentum is weak.

Support level is at Rs 9,300.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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