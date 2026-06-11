Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Buy, Sell Or Hold: Mazagon Dock, Shakti Pumps, Dynamatic Technologies, Cemindia Projects — Ask Profit

Market experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Mazagon Dock, Shakti Pumps, Dynamatic Technologies, Cemindia Projects — Ask Profit
Buy Sell Hold

Should you add shares of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd? Should you hold shares of Cemindia Projects Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.?

Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research - Investment Services, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers and Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Independent Market Expert provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 514.30)

Narendra: Hold

  • Shakti Pumps order book are facing some short-term problems.
  • In medium-long term, the order book will improve.
  • Continue to hold for one year term.

Cemindia Projects Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,175.30)

Sachin: Hold

  • Can hold with a stop loss Rs 900
  • Near-term can be Rs 1,300-1500
  • Can hold for a long-term perspective.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,385.00)

Narendra: Hold

  • Defence sector is a lumpy in terms of execution and order inflows.
  • Near term 15-20% upside potential in Mazgaon Dock.
  • Remain invested for long term as growth potential is huge

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 9,829.00)

Sachin: Sell

  • Trend of the stock is up. Structure is not good
  • Momentum is weak. 
  • Support level is at Rs 9,300.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Titan, Britannia, Bharat Rasayan, Kirloskar Pneumatic, ICICI Prudential — Ask Profit

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty, Sensex Struggle To Hold Gains; Ola Electric Falls Over 6%

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty, Sensex Struggle To Hold Gains; Ola Electric Falls Over 6%

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source