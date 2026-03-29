Buy, Sell Or Hold: Coforge, Bharat Dynamics, Canara Bank, PFC, Paras Defence, HDFC Bank — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Coforge Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Canara Bank Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you hold shares of Power Finance Corp.?
Ruchit Jain, vice president of equity technical research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., and Radha Raman Agarwal, managing director and CEO, Swyom Advisors, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Coforge Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,142)
Radha Raman: Hold
- Correction has happened in the stock.
- Stock showing signs of bounceback.
- Check Q4 results and decide post that.
Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,134)
Radha Raman: Sell
- Take an exit from the stock right now.
- Decide based on quarterly results.
Diffusion Engineers Ltd. (CMP: 256)
Ruchit: Hold
- Rs 290-300 remains a hurdle for the stock.
- Momentum is not positive.
- Could see time-wise correction in near-term.
Canara Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 130.19)
Ruchit: Hold
- For long term, continue to hold on existing positions.
- Immediate support for stock is Rs 127 levels.
- Major support for long-term is Rs 119-120.
Power Finance Corp (CMP: Rs 396.05)
Ruchit: Hold
- Stock is in consolidation phase since a month.
- Keep a strict stop loss below Rs 380.
- Long-term momentum seems positive.
Rapid Fire With Ruchit Jain And Radha Raman Agarwal
- Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. - Sell
- Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd. - Hold but don't add
- Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. - Hold
- Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd. - Hold
- Jupiter Wagons Ltd. - Sell on any pullback move
- HDFC Bank Ltd. - Sell
- Jio Financial Services Ltd. - Hold
- ITC Hotels Ltd. - Add
- Eicher Motors Ltd. - Add
- State Bank of India - Hold
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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.
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