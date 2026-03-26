Buy, Sell Or Hold: Jio Financial, IRCTC, L&T, Suzlon Energy, Wipro And Bajaj Auto — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Suzlon Energy Ltd. at an attractive price?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd. and Shahina Mukadam an independent market expert, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Jio Financial Services (CMP: Rs 237.)

Upadhyay: Hold

Currently trade the cluster of all key moving averages.

One can take a chance from current juncture.

Prices are all set to extend gain towards Rs 255.

Maintain stoploss below Rs 225.

Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (CMP: Rs 523.75)

Mukadam: Hold

Numbers have not been up to the expectations in the last year.

Could do better with ticketing business.

Hold and review it to see if operational performance has improved in a couple of months.

Larsen & Toubro (CMP: Rs 3,649.30)

Upadhyay: Buy

Rebounded sharply from lower level.

Would be the right level to enter the market for the long term.

Buy the counter at current market rate.

Keep stoploss below Rs 3,400.

Targets will be somwehre around Rs 4,050.

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Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 42.27)

Upadhyay: Buy

Regained its short term moving average.

Higher side expecting to extend winning streak.

Moving towards Rs 45- 46 levels.

Buy the stock with the target of Rs 45- 46.

Wipro (CMP: Rs 189.05)

Mukadam: Avoid

Don't think it's the best of the whole in the IT sector.

Better to be in a company like Mphasis or Infosys or HCL Tech.

Better options than Wipro.

Bajaj Auto (CMP: Rs 9,048.50)

Mukadam: Hold

It's a hold.

Average out further if it dips further.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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