CBSE Class 12 Results Likely To Be Announced Any Day Now As Digilocker Hints 'Coming Soon'

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce class 12 results soon. Although board officials previously stated that the results would likely arrive in the third week of May, DigiLocker has provided a significant clue regarding the CBSE Class 12 results.

The anticipation surrounding the CBSE results intensified after DigiLocker gave an update on CBSE class 12 results; the 'coming soon' sign captured the attention of students all over the country. Such notifications typically suggest that results are nearing the final stages of preparation.

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Although CBSE has not announced an official date, media reports suggest that the results could be released by the second week of May. Students are encouraged to frequently visit official platforms like cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and DigiLocker for updates.

In recent years, the board has predominantly followed a mid-May announcement timeline. The CBSE Class 12 results for 2025 were revealed on May 13, 2025, and similarly, results for 2024 were disclosed on May 13. In 2023, the results were unveiled on May 12. The 2022 session experienced a postponed timeline due to the pandemic, leading to results being declared in July.

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CBSE Class 12: Follow These Steps To Check, Download Results

Step 1: Navigate to any authorised CBSE results portal.

Step 2: Select the Class 12 Result 2026 link found on the main page.

Step 3: Input your roll number, school code, and admit card ID.

Step 4: Submit the information to check the results.

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard.

Previous Year Passing Percentage

The Class 12 pass rate from the previous year was recorded at 88.39 percent. Concurrently, the CBSE Class 10 Results for 2026 were announced on April 15, 2026. This year, 24,71,777 candidates participated in the Class 10 exams, with 23,16,008 students successfully passing.

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