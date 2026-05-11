Sasken Tech Soars 20% After Posting A Record Q4 Profit; Sees Growth Outpacing The Industry

Sasken Technologies shares surged as much as 20% on Friday, marking their biggest intraday gain in a year, after the engineering and digital transformation company reported its highest quarterly profit in at least the past three years and signalled further margin expansion in FY27.

The company posted a sharp improvement in its March quarter performance, with consolidated revenue jumping 125% year-on-year to Rs 334 crore. EBITDA rose more than four-fold to Rs 34.3 crore, while operating margin expanded to 10.2% from 5% a year earlier. Net profit climbed 127% to Rs 26.9 crore. On a sequential basis too, momentum remained strong, with revenue rising 33.5% over the December quarter and profit more than tripling from Rs 7.8 crore to Rs 27 crore.

Sasken Tech (FY26 YoY)

Revenue up 102.05% at Rs 1113.16 crore versus Rs 550.91 crore

Ebit up 453.41% at Rs 49.42 crore versus Rs 8.93 crore

Ebit margin up 281 bps at 4.43% versus 1.62%

Net profit up 7.23% at Rs 53.92 crore versus Rs 50.28 crore

A key driver was the rapid scaling of Sasken's product solutions business, which contributed Rs 124 crore in the quarter, up sharply from Rs 51 crore in the previous quarter. The software services segment remained steady at Rs 209 crore. For the full year, revenue more than doubled to Rs 1,113 crore, aided by acquisitions and inorganic growth initiatives completed during FY26. While EBIT surged over four times to Rs 49.4 crore, annual net profit rose a more modest 7.2% to Rs 53.9 crore, reflecting integration costs and acquisition-related adjustments.

Chief Executive Officer Rajiv C. Mody told NDTV Profit that margin expansion is expected to continue in FY27, even as the industry grapples with higher memory prices and supply constraints. He said both software and hardware-related businesses performed well and expressed confidence that Sasken's growth will outpace the broader technology services industry. Mody also noted that artificial intelligence is increasingly embedded across the company's operations and offerings.

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