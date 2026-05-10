HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared: Here Are Steps to Check Scores Online

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education officially released the Class 10 board results on May 10 at 11 a.m. This year's overall pass percentage stands at 83.87%, marking a notable improvement over last year's 79.8%, as per TOI.

The board conducted the Class 10 examinations from March 3 to March 28, 2026. The schedule commenced with the English paper and concluded with Social Science, with most sessions held during the morning window.

How to Check HPBOSE 10th Result 2026

While the official portal experienced temporary slowdowns due to high traffic, students can access their scores through four primary modes:

Official Website: hpbose.org

IE Education Portal

DigiLocker App: Log in, select 'Education' and 'HPBOSE' to fetch digital certificates.

UMANG App: Available for Android and iOS users.

SMS Service: Send HP10 to 56263 for mobile updates.

Step-by-Step Guide to Download Marksheets

To access your digital marksheet via the official website, follow these steps:

Visit the official Website - hpbose.org. Click on the 'Results' tab on the top menu. Select the "Class 10 Result 2026" link. Provide your Roll Number exactly as it appears on your admit card. View your result and download the PDF for future reference.

Accessing via DigiLocker:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or website. Use your mobile number linked to your government-issued identification to sign in.

Step 2: Navigate to the ‘Education' section and search for ‘Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education' (HPBOSE).

Step 3: Select the Class 10 Marksheet option. You will likely need to enter your Roll Number and select the year 2026.

Step 4: Once fetched, the document will be available in your ‘Issued Documents' section.

Verifying Your Marksheet

The official HPBOSE Class 10 marksheet includes critical data such as the student's full name, roll number, school name and code, subject-wise marks (theory and practical), total aggregate, and your final status (Pass/Fail/Compartment).

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