CBSE 12th Result 2026 Soon: Check Expected Dates, Where To Check Scorecards And More

The wait for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Result 2026 may soon come to an end. A recent update on DigiLocker showing a “Coming Soon” message for Class 12 results highlights that the board could release the results shortly.

This year, over 16 lakh students from Science, Commerce and Arts streams appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board exams. After the declaration, students will be able to access their marksheets online through official CBSE portals as well as DigiLocker.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Date (Expected)

Although CBSE has not officially announced the exact result date yet, reports suggest that it could be declared on Monday or Tuesday.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: Where To Check

Students can check and download their marksheets through these portals: cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and UMANG app.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: Details Needed

To log in and view the result, students must keep certain information ready beforehand such as: Roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: What Students Will Find On Their Marksheet

The online marksheet will contain both personal and academic details related to the student's performance in the board exams.

Important details mentioned on the scorecard are:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Date of birth

School details

Parents' names

Subject names and subject codes

Theory marks

Practical or internal assessment marks

Total marks in each subject

Grades

Final qualifying status

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: How To Check Through DigiLocker

Open DigiLocker website (digilocker.gov.in) or app

You can sign in using registered mobile number, Aadhaar or security PIN. New users will have to sign up first.

Go to the Education or Issued Documents section

Select CBSE and open “Class XII Marksheet 2026”

Fill in the required details such as roll number and school code

Submit the information. The result will appear on the screen

Download the digital marksheet.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: Steps To Check Scores On Official Portal

Visit the official result portal: results.cbse.nic.in

Open the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 link

Enter the required login credentials and click on submit.

The result will appear on the screen

Download or print the scorecard for future reference.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: Last Year's Results

The CBSE Class 12 results were declared on May 13 in 2025. The overall pass percentage recorded last year was 88.39%.

Girls performed better than boys in the examination. While girls registered a pass percentage of 91.64%, boys recorded 85.70%. Official figures showed that more than 17 lakh students had registered for the exams and nearly 15 lakh candidates cleared them successfully. Compared to 2024, the overall pass percentage saw a slight increase last year.

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