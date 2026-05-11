Northern Arc Capital Shares Surge 8% After Stellar Q4 — Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Shares of Northern Arc Capital Ltd. has surged as much as 8% in trade on Monday, riding on the back of stellar earnings the company for the quarter ended March 2026. The stock is currently trading at Rs 310.45, accounting for gains of more than 8% compared to Friday's closing price of Rs 287.3.

This marks yet another stellar rally for a stock that has appreciated as much as 53% in the past 12 months and 24% on a year-to-date basis.

Northern Arc's rally can be tied to its Q4 earnings, where profit grew foufold on a year-on-year basis, surging from Rs 37.8 crore in the same period last year to Rs 133 crore. The company also reported a 22.8% growth in total income, rising to Rs 745 crore versus Rs 607 crore in the year-ago period.

In addition to its earnings, Northern Arc apporved issuance of non-convertible debentures worth up to Rs 5,000 crore.

Should you buy Northern Arc?

Brokerages have a favourable view on Northern Arc, with a recent report from DAM Capital notably maintaining a 'buy' call with a target price of Rs 400.

Motilal Oswal also has a 'buy' call on Northern Arc Capital, with a target price of Rs 390 while ICICI Securities has put out a price target of Rs 370.

All three of these brokerages are bullish on Northern Arc and have commended their Q4FY26 performance, which could build the base for strong results in the years to come.

Overall, a total of six brokerages cover Northerc Arc Capital, all six of which have a 'buy' rating on the counter. An average target price of Rs 377 suggests an upside potential of more than 20% from current levels.

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