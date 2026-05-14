Nilkamal Declares Final Dividend Of Rs 20/Share; Check Record Date, Payout Details

Nilkamal Ltd. declared a final dividend of Rs 20 per share, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders for the payout is July 10.

"The dividend, if approved will be payable to those Equity Shareholders, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form on the close of Friday, July 10, 2026," the filing said.

(This is a developing story.)

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