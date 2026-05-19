Buy, Sell Or Hold: SBI, Varun Beverages, IREDA Welspun, And Tata Technologies — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Tata Technologies Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Varun Beverages Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell State Bank of India?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd., and Siddhartha Khemka, head of research- wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Tata Technologies (CMP: Rs 629.40)

Upadhyay: Buy On Dips

Stock has garnered bullish momentum in recent days.

Way prices recoup from 52 weeks low, one should adopt a buy-on-dips strategy.

Any fall close to Rs 580-Rs 590 is a golden opportunity to add fresh.

Add for target of Rs 660-Rs 680.

Varun Beverages (CMP: Rs 511.50)

Upadhyay: Hold

Bullish reversal candidate.

Stock has regained all key moving averages.

Hold the positions for targets of Rs 550-Rs 580.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (CMP: Rs 126.92 )

Upadhyay: Hold

Trading below short and long term moving average.

Space to accept fall on the chart at Rs 119- Rs 120.

Go long on this prize zone, keep stoploss below Rs 113- Rs 112.

Prices can take a U-turn to Rs 136-Rs 138 levels.

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Welspun Corp (CMP: Rs 1,297.90 )

Upadhyay: Hold

From the technical standpoints, stock is looking quite good.

All key osciallators are showing a bullish divergence.

For a short term time frame, as long as prices are trading above Rs 1,160- Rs 1,170 levels, hold the positions.

Maintain stoploss below that.

Keep trailing the stoploss.

State Bank Of India (CMP: Rs 939.40)

Upadhyay: Buy On Dips

It's undoubtedly a portfolio stock.

Seeing technical headwinds but not really much pain on the counter.

On the lower side, Rs 910-Rs 905 levels, will provide opportunities to make fresh buys.

Go long in that zone.

Transformers And Rectifiers (India) (CMP: Rs 939.40)

Khemka: Avoid

There was some issue with regards to some of the global order books.

One of the contracts got cancelled.

Transformers and distributions doing well due to high power demand from summer season, AI demand and economic recovery expectations.

Currently avoid, wait for things to fall in place before it can start performing.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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