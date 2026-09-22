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Brent Slips Below $98 As Saudi Arabia Restarts East-West Oil Pipeline; Exports To Resume Via Red Sea Route

Saudi Arabia restarts its East-West oil pipeline after drone attacks halted Yanbu loadings, paving the way for Red Sea exports.

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Brent Slips Below $98 As Saudi Arabia Restarts East-West Oil Pipeline; Exports To Resume Via Red Sea Route
Brent crude slips below $98 as Saudi Arabia prepares to restart oil pipeline
(Photo: Unsplash)
  • Brent crude fell below $98 a barrel after Saudi pipeline restart signals
  • Saudi Arabia plans to resume East-West pipeline operations this week
  • Tests on the pipeline are currently underway by Saudi authorities
How will this restart impact global oil supply chains?

Saudi Arabia has restarted its East-West oil pipeline and could resume crude exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu later on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

The pipeline was operating at a low rate, according to two of the sources. The restart could allow Saudi Arabia to resume crude loadings from Yanbu, which were halted after drone attacks forced the kingdom to shut the pipeline on September 13.

The development comes as Brent crude futures slipped below $98 a barrel. Brent futures were last quoted at $98.81, down $1.53, or 1.52%.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Houthis Claim Missile, Drone Attacks On Riyadh, Saudi Aramco Facilities

The East-West pipeline, also known as the Petroline, provides Saudi Arabia with an alternative route to transport crude to the Red Sea, reducing its reliance on the Strait of Hormuz for exports.

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