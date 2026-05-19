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Bharat Electronics, BPCL, Mankind Pharma, Zee Entertainment, Zydus Lifesciences Q4 Results Today — Earning Estimates

BPCL is expected to report March-quarter earnings with standalone revenue at Rs 1,17,692.16 crore.

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Bharat Electronics, BPCL, Mankind Pharma, Zee Entertainment, Zydus Lifesciences Q4 Results Today — Earning Estimates
Photo Source: Representative/Gemini AI

Bharat Electronics, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Mankind Pharma, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Zydus Lifesciences will announce the financial results for the fourth quarter of the current financial year on Tuesday. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.

Bharat Electronics is expected to report revenue at Rs 9,738.85 crore and profit at Rs 2,170.26 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 2,685.92 crore with margin at 43.9%.

Earnings Estimate
CompanyRevenueEbitdaMarginProfit
Anthem BiosciencesRs 604.67 croreRs 242.67 crore40.1%Rs 182.45 crore
Bharat ElectronicsRs 9,738.85 croreRs 2,685.92 crore43.9%Rs 2,170.26 crore
Bharat Petroleum CorporationRs 1,17.692.16 croreRs 7,789.94 crore6.6%Rs 6,042.7 crore
Mankind PharmaRs 3,362.38 croreRs 816.22 crore24.3%Rs 437.31 crore
PG ElectroplastRs 1,919.07 croreRs 189.07 crore9.9%Rs 125.28 crore
PNC InfratechRs 1,717.94 croreRs 205.29 crore11.9%Rs 132.93 crore
RITESRs 739.2 croreRs 165.47 crore22.4%Rs 129.4 crore
Zee Entertainment EnterprisesRs 2,104.83 croreRs 218.3 crore10.4%Rs 135 crore
Zydus LifesciencesRs 7,024.37 croreRs 1,645.22 crore23.4%Rs 946.44 crore

BPCL is expected to report March-quarter earnings with standalone revenue at Rs 1,17,692.16 crore. Profit is estimated to be at Rs 6,042.7 crore. Ebitda is likely to be at Rs 7,789.94 crore with a margin at 6.6%.

Mankind Pharma is expected to report revenue at Rs 3,362.38 crore and profit of Rs 437.31 crore. Ebitda will be at Rs 816.22 crore and margin of 24.3%.

Earnings Today

Anthem Biosciences Ltd, ASK Automotive Ltd, Automotive Axles Ltd, BASF India Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Black Buck Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, Bluspring Enterprises Ltd, Borosil Ltd, Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, Dredging Corporation of India Ltd, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd, Eureka Forbes Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd, Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd, Hindware Home Innovation Ltd, J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, Kirloskar Industries Ltd, Karnataka Bank Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd, Mayur Uniquoters Ltd, PG Electroplast Ltd, PI Industries Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd, PTC India Ltd, RITES Ltd, Safari Industries India Ltd, Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd, Trident Ltd, United Foodbrands Ltd, Viyash Scientific Ltd, WPIL Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

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