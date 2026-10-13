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Bandhan Bank Says It Is Unaware Of Abu Dhabi Investors' Stake Sale Talks

Bandhan Bank said it was unaware of any reported stake sale involving promoter entity Bandhan Financial Services and had received no communication on the matter, following a report that Abu Dhabi-based investors were exploring a strategic investment.

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Bandhan Bank Says It Is Unaware Of Abu Dhabi Investors' Stake Sale Talks
Source: NDTV Profit

Bandhan Bank Ltd. said it was not aware of any development regarding a reported stake sale in its promoter entity, Bandhan Financial Services Ltd. (BFSL), and had not received any communication on the matter.

The clarification follows a report by The Economic Times that Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) and First Abu Dhabi Bank were in early-stage talks to acquire a strategic stake in BFSL.

In an exchange filing, the bank said it was not aware of any such development and had not received any communication in this regard.

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According to The Economic Times, BFSL, led by founder Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, is working with investment bank Jefferies to sell a 25% to 32% stake to strategic investors. The proposed sale is intended to provide an exit route for some of the company's long-term early investors.

READ | Bandhan Bank Shares Jump 8% On Report Of Abu Dhabi Investors' Stake Talks

What The Report Said About The Proposed Stake Sale

The report said IHC and First Abu Dhabi Bank were exploring a strategic investment in BFSL. However, the bank's clarification said it was not aware of any development and had received no communication regarding the reported transaction.

Singapore's GIC and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) jointly hold a 30.3% stake in BFSL, valued at an estimated $500 million to $600 million, according to The Economic Times.

Other shareholders include the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), which holds an 8.1% stake; the Financial Inclusion Trust and North East Financial Inclusion Trust, which together hold 40.7%; and the Bandhan Employees' Welfare Trust, which holds 14.6%.

The reported stake sale could provide an exit route for existing long-term investors, according to the report.

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