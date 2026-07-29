Bajaj Housing Q1 Results: Profit Rises 23%, Total Income Exceeds Rs 700 Crore

The firm's total income was up 17% to Rs 3,063 crore, compared to Rs 2,616 crore in the previous fiscal.

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.'s net profit saw a 22.6% uptick to Rs 715 crore, according to financial results data for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, as per an exchange filing from the company on Tuesday. The profit stood at Rs 583 crore in the preceding financial year.

Bajaj Housing Finance Q1 Results (YoY)

Net profit up 22.6% to Rs. 715 crore versus Rs. 583 crore

Total income up 17% to Rs. 3,063 crore versus Rs. 2,616 crore

Bajaj Housing Finance Stock Price Movement

Share price of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd saw a 2.30% uptick to settle at Rs 87.63, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 1.10% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

The shares saw a 7.10% decline on a year-to-date basis and a 24,40% downturn on a 12 months basis.

The stock opened at Rs 86.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 85.66. During today's trading session, Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd share price moved in the range of Rs 85.42 to Rs 87.95.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 72.65 and a high of Rs 117.98. On the performance front, Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd share price is down 24.40% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd is Rs 95,405.23 crore.