Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: Date, Time, Earnings Schedule, Share Price History And More

Bajaj Finance is set to declare its second quarter results soon. A subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bajaj Finance is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The company has over 8 crore customers and is present at 4,092 locations across the country. It commands a market cap of over Rs 4.56 lakh crore.

Here is everything you need to know about Bajaj Finance Q2 results.

Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: Date And Time

Bajaj Finance on Monday said that it will declare its July-September quarter results on Monday, Oct. 19 2026.

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"Pursuant to aforementioned Regulations, it is hereby informed that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 19 October 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026," the company said in its stock exchange filing.

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In addition the company notified that the Trading Window will be closed from Oct. 1, 2026 till Oct. 21, 2026 (both days inclusive) for designated persons and their immediate relatives/ dependents.

Bajaj Finance Q1 Results

Bajaj Finance Ltd. reported a solid rise in net profit and interest income in the first quarter of the current financial year, even as asset quality soured. Consolidated profit rose 27.4% year-on-year to Rs 5,986 crore in the April-June quarter, compared to an estimate of Rs 4,700 crore.

Net interest income also jumped 23% to Rs 12,571 crore, against Rs 10,288 crore posted in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. Asset quality improved, with the share of gross non-performing loans falling to 0.96% from 1.03% in the previous quarter. Net NPA came in at 0.39% versus 0.41% in the March quarter.

Pre-provisioning operating profit increased by 22% to Rs 10,137 crore. Loan losses and provisions increased to Rs 1,993 crore from Rs 1,969 crore in the same quarter of financial year 2025.

Bajaj Finance Share Price

Bajaj Finance shares closed 2.29% higher at Rs 970 per share on Monday. The shares have fallen 1.52% in one week and 8.53% in one month. The shares are down 0.32% year-to-date and 2% in one year.

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