Bajaj Auto Shares Decline Even as June Sales Rise 28%. What's Dragging the Stock?

Bajaj Auto Ltd. shares fell on Thursday despite the company reporting a 28% year-on-year increase in June sales, as investors weighed the impact of its ongoing share buyback offer.

The stock was down 82 points, or 0.83%, by noon, making it one of the top losers on the NSE.

The decline came after Bajaj Auto reported total sales of 4,63,202 units in June 2026, compared with 3,60,806 units in the same month last year. Sales for the April-June quarter also rose 29% year-on-year to 14,38,251 units from 11,11,237 units a year earlier.

The market's focus, however, remained on the company's share buyback, which opened on July 1 and will close on July 7. Investors are also tracking the company's upcoming quarterly earnings announcement later this month.

Share Buyback In Focus

Bajaj Auto is buying back up to 46,94,000 equity shares at Rs 12,000 apiece under a buyback programme valued at Rs 5,632.8 crore.

The company said the buyback is being conducted through the tender offer route on a proportionate basis.

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Under this mechanism, if the number of shares tendered exceeds the number of shares the company has offered to buy back, eligible shareholders' shares will be accepted on a proportionate basis rather than in full.

Other Developments

Apart from the buyback, Bajaj Auto recently faced a ransomware attack. The company said its operations have since returned to normal.

The company also announced that its board will meet on July 21, 2026, to consider and approve its financial results for the April-June quarter.

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