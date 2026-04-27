Axis Bank Shares Plunge Post Q4 Despite Bullish View From Brokerages

Shares of Axis Bank are facing immense pressure in trade on Monday, just days after the private lender reported its earnings for the fourth quarter of the financial year ending March 2026. The stock is trading with cuts of more than 4% in trade after the lender missed street estimates.

The stock is trading at Rs 1,309, accounting for a fall of around 4.16% compared to Friday's closing price of Rs 1,365. In the past 12 months, the scrip has appreciated 12% while rising only 3% on a year-to-date basis.

The pressure on the Axis Bank counter comes on the back of Q4 numbers, with net interest income of Rs 14,457 crore missing analyst estimates. Net profit, on the other hand, met estimates but was helped by a tax write-back.

In the wake of its Q4 earnings, brokerages had shared a rather bullish view on Axis Bank, with Kotak Securities and Jefferies notably hiking target price on the counter.

Brokerages On Axis Bank

Kotak Securities on Axis Bank

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1600 from Rs 1500

Stable core performance; provisions do not derail the thesis

A few one-offs but internals look comfortable

Growth accelerating across segments; NIM takes an impact

Significant relative re‑rating versus peers has already occurred, making further outperformance materially harder to sustain

Morgan Stanley on Axis Bank

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1575

Good risk-adjusted outcome

Q4 gross and net slippages fell sharply

Core PPOP missed estimates due to lower core fees and higher costs

Balance sheet grew robustly and has been strengthened for macro risks

Jefferies on Axis Bank

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1700 from Rs 1660

Q4: Slight Miss, but Core Trends Are Improving; Stays Among Top Picks

Loan growth pick-up led by corporate; disbursement uptick to lift retail growth

Deposit moderates slightly; Asset quality continues to improve

Raise estimates and see valuations attractive

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