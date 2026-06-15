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Aviation Stocks Fly: IndiGo, SpiceJet Shares Rally 8% As Crude Prices Fall After US-Iran Deal

IndiGo shares rose as much as 4.42% to Rs 4,918 apiece, while SpiceJet rose 8.34% to Rs 13.38 per share.

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Aviation Stocks Fly: IndiGo, SpiceJet Shares Rally 8% As Crude Prices Fall After US-Iran Deal
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Shares of Indigo's parent, Interglobe Aviation and SpiceJet jumped on Monday, June 15 after global crude oil prices fell to $83.2 a barrel. The drop in oil prices comes after US President Donald Trump confirmed a peace deal with Iran, easing geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns.

IndiGo shares rose as much as 4.42% to Rs 4,918 apiece, while SpiceJet rose 8.34% to Rs 13.38 per share. These shares were trading 4.35% and 7.13% higher by 9:44 am, while the benchmark Nifty 50 was up 1.45%.

 

 

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