Astral Q1 Review: Profit Surges 52%; IDBI Capital Maintains 'Buy' — Check Target Price

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IDBI Capital Report

Astral Ltd. delivered a broadly in-line June-quarter performance, prompting IDBI Capital to reiterate its Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,714, implying a potential upside of about 17.5% from the current market price of Rs 1,459.

Astral Ltd.'s Q1 FY27 result was in-line with the brokerage's estimate on net sales front, while margins disappointed. The company delivered flat volume growth in plumbing despite an overall industry polymer de-growth of approximately 10% in Q1.

The management expects full-year top-line value growth to outpace volume growth by roughly 10% due to higher realization prices. The proposed chemical unit demerger was called off after considering shareholder feedback, with management stating any future re-evaluation would require reaching a scale of at least Rs 5,000 crore.

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The management reiterated full-year plumbing guidance of double-digit volume growth with 16%–18% Ebitda margins, alongside 15%–20% growth guidance for adhesives.

The brokerage has maintained its earnings estimates for FY27E/FY28E and maintain Buy with a TP of 1,714, assigning 55 times PER on FY28E.

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