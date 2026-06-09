Asian Markets Today: South Korea's Kospi Rebounds As Middle East Tensions Ease And Tech Shares Recover

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday after concerns over the Middle East eased and technology shares recovered from a recent selloff.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.31%, South Korea's Kospi gained 3.68%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.31%, according to market data. The gains followed a recovery on Wall Street, where chipmakers including Nvidia Corp. and Micron Technology Inc. advanced.

The rebound came after Asian markets recorded their largest decline since March amid concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East and weakness in artificial intelligence-linked stocks.

Tech Shares Support Markets

Investor sentiment improved after semiconductor stocks recovered in the United States. Intel Corp. posted its biggest gain in a month after The Information reported that Alphabet Inc.'s Google plans to use the company to manufacture chips.

The recovery in technology stocks helped support broader equity markets across the region.

Focus Remains on Middle East

Brent crude traded around $94.40 a barrel after giving up much of its previous session's gains. Oil prices had risen on concerns that conflict in the Middle East could disrupt energy supplies and affect ongoing peace negotiations.

Iran and Israel agreed to ease strikes against each other after a flare-up in violence threatened to derail diplomatic efforts. The development came after U.S. President Donald Trump appealed for de-escalation.

Investors continue to monitor whether energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz will return to normal levels. Some commercial shipping resumed through the waterway over the weekend, although security concerns led some vessels to travel with their tracking transponders switched off.

The easing of geopolitical tensions, combined with a recovery in technology shares, helped lift markets across Asia.

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