Are NSE, BSE Closed On April 14 For Ambedkar Jayanti? Check Stock Market Holiday Schedule

National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on April 14 to mark Ambedkar Jayanti or the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

This will be the second stock market holiday in April excluding Saturdays and Sundays, following Good Friday on April 3.

Trading in equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) will remain suspended on April 14.

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Stock Market Holidays In 2026:

The stock market holiday calendar 2026 includes a total of 16 trading holidays, excluding Saturdays and Sundays, as per the NSE. Here is the full list of remaining market holidays this year:

April 14: Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti (Tuesday)

May 1: Maharashtra Day (Friday)

May 28: Bakri Id (Thursday)

June 26: Muharram (Friday)

Sept. 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

Oct. 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

Nov. 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

Nov. 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

Dec. 25: Christmas (Friday)

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Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2026:

A pioneering social reformer, Dr. Ambedkar was the architect of India's Constitution. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, celebrated annually on April 14, commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (born 1891), the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, jurist, and social reformer. Also known as Bhim Jayanti or Equality Day, it honours his fight against social injustice, caste discrimination, and his contribution to establishing rights for marginalised communities.

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Regular Stock Market Operations:

Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). Market timings of the equities segment are given below:

A) Pre-open session

Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 a.m.

Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.

[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]

B) Regular trading session

Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.

Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.

C) Closing Session

The Closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

D) Block Deal Session Timings

Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.

The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.

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