Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On April 14? Check Details Here

India is set to observe the birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar on April 14. An eminent politician and social reformer, Dr Ambedkar is the architect of the Indian Constitution. Ambedkar Jayanti, also called Bhim Jayanti, is observed with great reverence across the country. A public holiday is declared in many states and union territories. Schools, colleges, banks and government institutions remain closed. It is a day to reflect on his teachings and commemmorate his lifelong struggle for social justice and empowerment of the marginalised sections.

This year, Tamil New Year and Bohag Bihu, marking the Assamese New Year, will coincide with Ambedkar Jayanti. As a result, a holiday will be observed across most parts of India.

Bank Holiday On April 14

Widespread celebrations and cultural events will take place nationwide on April 14. According to the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India, banks across the country will remain closed, except in Mizoram, MP, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh.

Customers are advised to plan important transactions in advance. While physical bank branches will be closed, online services will remain available as usual. This means ATM, net banking, UPI and other services will operate normally.

Bank Holidays In April 2026

April 1- All except northeast (excluding Tripura), Sikkim, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh (To enable to banks to close their yearly accounts)

April 2: Kerala (Maundy Thursday)

April 3: Everywhere except Tripura, Chandigarh, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu-Kashmir (Good Friday)

April 14: All states except Mizoram, MP, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Himachal (Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Tamil New Year, Bohag Bihu)

April 15: Only in Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Himachal (Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha)/Bohag Bihu/Vishu/Himachal Day)

April 16: Holiday in Assam (Bohag Bihu)

April 20: Holiday in Karnataka (Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya)

April 21: Holiday in Tripura (Garia Puja)

April 11, 25: Second and fourth Saturdays

April 5, 12, 19, 26: Sundays

ALSO READ: Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Date, History, Significance, What's Open And What's Closed

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