Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Date, History, Significance, What's Open And What's Closed

Ambedkar Jayanti is observed on April 14 to honour Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. He dedicated his life to fighting against caste-based discrimination and for equality. On this day, people across the country pay tribute to his legacy through events and public gatherings. This year, Ambedkar Jayanti falls on a Tuesday. Like every year, several institutions across India will remain closed, while essential services will continue to function. Here's a clear breakdown of what will be open and what will remain shut.

A Public Holiday Across The Country

The central government has declared April 14 a public holiday to mark the occasion. The Reserve Bank of India has also listed the day as a bank holiday in most states, which means regular banking services will be affected. The day is not just a holiday but also an important reminder of Dr Ambedkar's contributions to law, equality, and social justice in India.

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Government Offices And Schools Will Be Shut

All central government offices, including industrial establishments, will remain closed. Public sector units, courts, and post offices will also not function on this day. Government schools and colleges across the country are expected to stay closed as well, in line with the official holiday announcement.

Banks Will Remain Closed In Many Cities

Bank branches in cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Agartala, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada will remain shut on April 14. However, customers can still use online banking services such as mobile apps, internet banking, SMS, and WhatsApp banking for their needs. ATMs will continue to operate normally.

Stock Markets Will Not Function

Trading across all stock market segments, including equity and derivatives, will remain closed for the day on both NSE and BSE. This means there will be no buying or selling activity in the markets until they reopen the next working day.

Essential Services Will Stay Open

Services like hospitals and medical stores will continue to operate, although some outpatient services may be limited in certain places. Shops, supermarkets, and private offices may remain open depending on local rules.

Public transport, including buses, trains, and cab services, along with petrol pumps, will also run as usual.

The Day Also Marks Several Festivals

Apart from Ambedkar Jayanti, April 14 is also significant for many regional celebrations such as Tamil New Year, Baisakhi, Bohag Bihu, Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Biju/Buisu Festival and Cheiraoba. These festivals are celebrated in different parts of India, adding to the importance of the day across cultures and communities.

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