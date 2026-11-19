As Anthropic PBC is set to make stock market debut today, its shares are indicated to open higher in grey market trading as the Claude chatbot maker's raised $107.3 billion thorugh initial public offering (IPO) and private placement and broke SpaceX's record.

The derivatives of online brokerage IG International reflect a 24% premium, while crypto perpetual futures on the Hyperliquid blockchain indicated at a 20% gain to Anthropic's pricing, Bloomberg reported.

Anthropic priced its IPO of Class A common stock at $83 per share, with the offer comprising 980 million shares, of which 956.35 million are being sold by Anthropic and 23.65 million by existing shareholders. Anthropic will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by existing investors.

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The AI company's debut in the stock market will be crucial as it will indicate investor appetite for the technology sector, after Nvidia shares tanked this month after the co-founder Jensen Huang resigned and concerns over huge AI spending.

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Why Gains Are Not Expected?

Despite around 24% grey market premium, it must be noted that shares of companies that listed on US exchanges this year have tumbled at an average of about 4%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“With a well-priced IPO, you always need to leave a little upside,” Jacques-Aurélien Marcireau, chief executive of Paris-based asset management firm Stilgar AM told Bloomberg News. “The burden of proof over the coming years is going to be immense” for Anthropic, he added.

Additionally, Polymarket points the other way, with traders widely expecting Anthropic to close at or below a $1.5 trillion market cap on its first day. Polymarket traders estimate Anthropic having 82% possibility of ending Thursday with a valuation at or below $1.5 trillion, despite the company priced its IPO above its expected range, according to a report by Time.

The probability of the $1.25 trillion and $1.25-$1.5 trillion valuation in the ploymarket has been constant throughout Wednesday, however traders revise estimates after Anthropic's share price announcement. Within an hour after the $83 IPO price was announced, Anthropic's probability of closing Thursday below a $1.25 trillion valuation dropped from 38% to 31%.

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