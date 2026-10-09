Anand Rathi Wealth Share Price Falls Nearly 5% Ahead of Q2 Results

Anand Rathi Wealth Share Price Today: Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. shares fell nearly 5% on Friday ahead of the company's second-quarter (Q2FY27) results, scheduled to be announced later in the day.

The stock declined to Rs 2,044.10 on the NSE as of 1:46 pm, compared to its previous close of Rs 2,138.90.

Investors are waiting for the financial results for the September quarter, which is scheduled to be announced later today.

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Interim Dividend Record Date Revised

Ahead of the results, Anand Rathi Wealth revised the record date for its interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27 to October 15, 2026, according to an exchange filing dated October 8.

The interim dividend, if declared, will be considered at the board meeting scheduled for today. The company had previously communicated the record date in an exchange filing dated Oct. 7.

The revised date will determine the shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend, subject to the board's decision to declare it.

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Results Highlights

Consolidated net profit rose 59.7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 163 crore in the June quarter, compared with Rs 102 crore in the March quarter.

Total income increased 22.6% sequentially to Rs 422 crore from Rs 344 crore.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 321.99 crore from Rs 287.82 crore in the preceding quarter.

Profit before tax climbed to Rs 206.2 crore from Rs 140.3 crore.

Earnings per share improved to Rs 9.82 from Rs 6.23 sequentially.

Anand Rathi Wealth Share Price Performance

The brokerage has been under pressure for a month now, during which it has lost over 6.24%. In 2026 so far, however, the stock has rallied around 32%.

It is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 76.12 times with a market cap of Rs 33,965.4 crore.

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