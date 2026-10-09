Q2 Results Live Updates: TCS Share Price Rises 4% After Earnings; Anand Rathi Slips Nearly 4% Ahead Of Numbers
Q2 FY27 Results Live Updates: Anand Rathi, Can Fin Homes and Poonawalla Fincorp will be among the key earnings announcements to watch.
Q2 FY27 Results Live Updates: Anand Rathi, Bridge Securities, Can Fin Homes, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Cordelia Cruises, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Jai Mata Glass, Poonawalla Fincorp and Sru Steels are among the companies scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results on Friday, October 9, 2026.
Anand Rathi, Can Fin Homes and Poonawalla Fincorp will be among the key earnings announcements to watch.
Stay tuned to this Q2 Results Live blog for the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and market reaction throughout the day.
Q2 Results Live: Biocon, Gland Pharma Seen Benefiting From New Launches
- Biocon is expected to benefit from new biosimilar launches including Denosumab, Adalimumab, Yesintek and Bevacizumab.
- Gland Pharma is expected to see support from US revenues linked to Liraglutide in the pen cartridge segment.
- Axis believes product launches remain one of the few meaningful growth levers in the current US generics environment.
Q2 Results Live: US Generics Business Remains A Key Drag For Pharma Companies
- Axis Securities expects the US business to remain under pressure due to the continued impact of gRevlimid erosion, generic pricing pressure and a limited pace of new launches.
- The brokerage said companies such as Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma and Cipla could continue to face headwinds from declining Revlimid-related revenues.
- Lupin may also witness increased pricing pressure in its Tolvaptan portfolio after facing limited competition in FY26.
Q2 Results Live: Axis Securities Expects Recovery In Domestic Pharma, Pressure In US Generics
- Axis Securities expects pharmaceutical companies under its coverage to report 7% YoY revenue growth and 3.6% QoQ growth in Q2 FY27, with aggregate revenue estimated at Rs 40,903 crore.
- However, EBITDA is expected to decline 10% YoY and adjusted PAT may fall 19.6% YoY, impacted by lower contributions from high-margin products and higher investments in R&D and new product commercialisation.
- The brokerage said strong demand in cardiac and anti-diabetic therapies continues to support growth in the domestic market.
Q2 Results Live: Festive Demand Seen Supporting H2, Commodity Costs Remain Key Risk
- JM Financial said most OEMs are entering the festive season with less than one month of inventory, which could support strong vehicle dispatches through the second half of FY27.
- While demand momentum is expected to remain healthy in H2 FY27, growth rates are likely to moderate from current levels.
- The brokerage said the trajectory of commodity, energy and freight costs, especially in light of the West Asia situation, remains the key factor to watch for sector profitability.
Q2 Results Live: JM Financial Prefers TVS Motor, Maruti, M&M, Bajaj Auto
- Despite cost pressures, JM Financial remains positive on the sector due to healthy demand trends and low channel inventories ahead of the festive season.
- The brokerage's top OEM picks are TVS Motor, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles.
- Preferred auto ancillary picks include Samvardhana Motherson, Endurance Technologies, MSWIL, Tenneco, Belrise and SJS Enterprises.
Q2 Results Live: Samvardhana Motherson, Happy Forgings Seen Delivering Strongest Growth
- Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) is expected to be the strongest performer among auto ancillaries, with estimated 47% PAT growth.
- Happy Forgings is expected to report around 34% growth in profit.
- Suprajit Engineering and SJS Enterprises are also expected to report nearly 19% year-on-year PAT growth.
Q2 Results Live: Auto Ancillaries Likely To Post Stable Margins Despite Cost Inflation
- Auto ancillary companies under JM Financial's coverage are expected to deliver around 22% revenue growth in Q2 FY27.
- Stable margins are likely to be supported by strong OEM production and healthy replacement demand.
- The brokerage expects the ancillary universe to report around 7% earnings growth during the quarter.
Q2 Results Live: Hyundai Motor India, Tyre Companies Seen As Key Underperformers
- JM Financial expects Hyundai Motor India to underperform peers, with an estimated 22% decline in Q2 PAT.
- The brokerage also expects tyre makers Apollo Tyres and CEAT to lag the sector due to sustained pressure from higher input costs.
- Commodity, energy and freight inflation remain key risks for margins across the auto sector.
Q2 Results Live: TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors Among Expected Earnings Outperformers
- JM Financial expects TVS Motor, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV), Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors to report healthy double-digit earnings growth in Q2 FY27.
- Within two-wheelers, TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto posted around 20% volume growth, aided by strong export demand.
- In the passenger vehicle segment, most listed OEMs reported 20% volume growth, while Hyundai Motor India recorded around 15% growth.
Q2 Results Live: JM Financial Sees Strong Demand Across Auto Segments In Q2 FY27
- JM Financial said automobile demand remained robust during Q2 FY27, with aggregate volume growth of 39% YoY in commercial vehicles (CVs), 27% YoY in passenger vehicles (PVs) and 19% YoY in two-wheelers (2Ws).
- The brokerage expects margins across auto OEMs and ancillary companies to remain largely stable sequentially, with operating leverage and price hikes offsetting higher raw material, freight and employee costs.
- JM Financial expects the auto OEM universe (excluding JLR) to deliver around 8% PAT growth in Q2 FY27.
Q2 Results Live: Execution Quality To Drive Stock Performance Going Forward
- Choice said the sector is becoming increasingly stock-specific, with execution quality, margin sustainability and cash-flow generation emerging as key differentiators.
- The brokerage believes companies with high indigenous content, diversified programmes and export opportunities are best placed to benefit from the next phase of India's defence manufacturing cycle.
Q2 Results Live: Data Patterns, Zen Technologies, Unimech Aerospace In Focus
- Data Patterns is expected to see revenue rise 20% YoY, while margins remain elevated as execution improves.
- Zen Technologies could report revenue growth of about 30% YoY, aided by a strong execution cycle and a healthy order pipeline.
- Unimech Aerospace is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, with revenue projected to rise more than 80% YoY, supported by aerospace tooling and precision engineering programmes.
Q2 Results Live: Hindustan Aeronautics, Astra Microwave Seen Reporting Strong Q2Q2 Results Live: Hindustan Aeronautics, Astra Microwave Seen Reporting Strong Q2
- Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is expected to post revenue growth of around 11% YoY, supported by engine deliveries and project execution.
- Astra Microwave could report revenue growth of around 21% YoY and EBITDA growth of nearly 44% YoY.
- The brokerage expects stronger execution across defence electronics programmes to support earnings momentum.
Q2 Results Live: GRSE, Cochin Shipyard Seen Benefiting From Strong Execution
- GRSE is expected to report revenue growth of around 30% YoY and profit growth of nearly 37% YoY, supported by healthy execution across shipbuilding programmes.
- Cochin Shipyard is expected to deliver revenue growth of approximately 15% YoY, while EBITDA could nearly triple from a year ago due to operating leverage and stronger project execution.
- Choice said execution milestones will remain the key trigger for both shipbuilders.
Q2 Results Live: BDL Recovery Expected To Remain Back-Ended
- Bharat Dynamics is expected to report sequential revenue growth of around 59.6% in Q2 FY27.
- However, Choice expects revenue to decline on a year-on-year basis due to execution timing.
- The brokerage believes meaningful order conversion and execution could remain concentrated in the second half of FY27.
Q2 Results Live: BEL Seen Delivering Strong Revenue, EBITDA Growth
- Choice expects BEL's Q2 FY27 revenue to rise 14% YoY and 19% QoQ to around Rs 6,603 crore.
- EBITDA is projected to increase 14% YoY to Rs 1,941 crore, while net profit is expected to grow 15% YoY.
- The brokerage highlighted a strong order pipeline and execution momentum as key growth drivers.
Q2 Results Live: BEL, BDL, GRSE Among Choice's Preferred Defence Picks
- Choice Institutional Equities remains positive on Bharat Electronics (BEL), Bharat Dynamics (BDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE).
- The brokerage expects all three companies to deliver relatively healthy Q2 performances while offering strong medium-term earnings visibility.
- Choice said the next phase of the defence cycle will be driven by the conversion of large order books into revenues and cash flows.
Q2 Results Live: Defence Exports Emerging As Second Growth Engine
- Choice said defence exports reached Rs 38,424 crore in FY26, rising 62.7% year-on-year, with Indian defence products now exported to more than 80 countries.
- The brokerage highlighted growing export opportunities for BrahMos and Akash missile systems.
- It believes repeat export orders and aftermarket opportunities could significantly expand the sector's long-term addressable market.
Q2 Results Live: Choice Institutional Equities Sees Defence Sector Entering Execution-Led Phase
- Choice Institutional Equities expects Q2 FY27 to mark the beginning of an execution-led phase for the Indian defence and aerospace sector after a seasonally weaker Q1.
- The brokerage said investor focus is shifting from order inflows to production ramp-up, deliveries and order-book execution.
- Choice remains constructive on the sector, citing a strong domestic pipeline across QRSAM, P-75(I), Next-Generation Corvettes, Scorpene submarines, missile programmes and air-defence projects.
Q2 Results Live: JPMorgan Stays Overweight On TCS Despite Demand Uncertainty
- JPMorgan maintained its Overweight rating with a target price of Rs 2,300.
- The brokerage described the quarter as in-line on both growth and margins.
- JPMorgan said demand visibility remains uncertain but sees signs of cautious optimism.
- It noted management's intent to improve margins in H2 FY27, though actual margin expansion will depend on growth trends and seasonal demand patterns.
Q2 Results Live: Kotak Says Growth Investments Are Hurting Margins
- Kotak Securities maintained its Add rating on TCS but reduced its target price to Rs 2,320 from Rs 2,450.
- The brokerage described the quarter as broadly in line on growth and margins, with overseas business showing reasonable traction.
- Kotak said deal wins were slightly weak, while AI-related revenue growth is encouraging but difficult to extrapolate.
- The brokerage warned that growth investments are weighing on margin stability.
Q2 Results Live: Jefferies Sees Rising Margin Pressure, Cuts Estimates
- Jefferies maintained its Underperform rating with a target price of Rs 1,800.
- The brokerage said growth remained uninspiring, despite stronger-than-expected performance in the UK.
- Jefferies highlighted weakness across other major regions and expects rising cost pressures to weigh on earnings.
- It cut earnings estimates by 1%-2% and now expects only 4% EPS CAGR over FY27-FY29.
Q2 Results Live: Citi Cuts Target Price, Flags Margin Pressure Ahead
- Citi maintained its Sell rating on TCS and cut its target price to Rs 1,840 from Rs 1,875.
- The brokerage said Q2 was largely in line with expectations but warned that margin pressures remain elevated.
- Citi expects low single-digit revenue growth to persist and believes AI will remain the primary growth driver.
- The brokerage also expects FY27 margins to be lower than previously anticipated.
Q2 Results Live: TCS Adds Over 4,200 Employees; Deal Wins At $9.6 Billion
- TCS reported net headcount addition of 4,258 employees, marking the third consecutive quarter of net additions.
- Quarterly deal wins came in at $9.6 billion, broadly flat versus $9.5 billion in Q1 but below Street expectations of around $10 billion.
- External consultant costs rose 11.6% QoQ and accounted for 7.15% of revenue, compared with 6.48% in Q1.
Q2 Results Live: TCS Reports In-Line Revenue Growth, Margin Miss
- Revenue rose 1.26% QoQ to Rs 73,188 crore, above Bloomberg estimates of Rs 73,026 crore.
- EBIT increased 1.36% QoQ to Rs 17,553 crore, missing estimates of Rs 17,805 crore.
- EBIT margin stood at 23.98%, versus expectations of 24.38%.
- Net profit rose 4.38% QoQ to Rs 13,934 crore, ahead of estimates of Rs 13,788 crore.
Q2 Results Live: TCS Shares Jump 5% After Q2 Earnings; AI Revenue Crosses $3 Billion
- TCS shares surged over 5% after the company reported Q2 FY27 earnings.
- Annualised AI revenue rose to $3.1 billion, up from $2.6 billion in Q1 FY27, and now accounts for over 10% of revenue.
- Constant-currency growth came in at 0.5% QoQ, compared with 0.4% in the previous quarter, while international revenue grew 1.2% QoQ in constant currency.
Q2 Results Live: Welcome To The Live Coverage Of September Quarter Earnings
Q2 Results Live Updates, October 9, 2026: Several companies, including Anand Rathi, Can Fin Homes and Poonawalla Fincorp, are scheduled to announce their September-quarter earnings today.
Stay tuned for the latest results, key financial highlights, management commentary and stock-specific reactions.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.