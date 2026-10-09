Q2 Results Live Updates: TCS Share Price Rises 4% After Earnings; Anand Rathi Slips Nearly 4% Ahead Of Numbers

Q2 FY27 Results Live Updates: Anand Rathi, Bridge Securities, Can Fin Homes, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Cordelia Cruises, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Jai Mata Glass, Poonawalla Fincorp and Sru Steels are among the companies scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results on Friday, October 9, 2026.

Anand Rathi, Can Fin Homes and Poonawalla Fincorp will be among the key earnings announcements to watch.

Stay tuned to this Q2 Results Live blog for the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and market reaction throughout the day.

