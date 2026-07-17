Alpine Texworld IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status, GMP, Listing Date

With the subscription window now closed, market participants will focus on the share allotment process, while also closely watching the grey market premium (GMP). The share allotment status for Alpine Texworld IPO will be finalised on Friday, July 17, while the shares will list on NSE and BSE on July 21.

The latest data shows that the IPO GMP has declined, indicating possible flat listing for investors.

Applicants can check their allotment status on the NSE, BSE website or through Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Alpine Texworld IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE allotment page here -> BSE IPO Allotment

Under the Issue Type field, select Equity.

From the Issue Name dropdown, choose ' Alpine Texworld Ltd. '

' Enter your Application Number or PAN.

Complete the Captcha verification.

Click Search to check your allotment status.

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Alpine Texworld IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Go to the KFinTech IPO allotment page here -> KfinTech IPO Allotment

From the IPO Name dropdown, select ' Alpine Texworld IPO Ltd.'

Choose an identification method: PAN, Application Number or Demat Account.

Enter the details for the selected method.

Click Submit to view your allotment status.

Alpine Texworld IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here -> NSE IPO Allotment

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol ' ALPINETEX ' from the dropdown list.

' from the dropdown list. Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

Alpine Texworld IPO GMP

According to Investorgain, the latest GMP for the Alpine Texworld IPO is Rs 1 per share on July 17. Based on the IPO's upper price band of Rs 105 and the prevailing GMP, the estimated listing price is Rs 106 per share (upper price + GMP). This implies a flat listing gain of around 0.95%. The latest GMP marks a decline compared to a day before when it indicated nearly 5% gains.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

About Alpine Texworld IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) of Alpine Texworld was open for subscription from July 14 to 16. After a slow start, the mainboard issue was fully subscribed and closed with an overall subscription of 1.40 times on the final day. The IPO received bids for 1,68,76,274 shares against 1,20,24,000 shares on offer.

The issue witnessed participation across investor categories, led by strong demand from the retail segment which subscribed 1.54 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), excluding Anchor Investors, subscribed 1.09 times against 1,20,240 shares available. Similarly, the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 1.09 times against 34,86,960 shares offered.

Launched on July 14, Alpine Texworld's IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 126.25 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares. The issue has a price band between Rs 100-105 per share. The allotment will likely be finalised on Friday, July 17, while the shares may list tentatively on NSE and BSE on July 21.

D&A Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.

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About Alpine Texworld

Founded in 2016, Alpine Texworld is engaged in fabric dyeing and processing. The company operates two manufacturing units with an annual installed capacity of 6,000 MT of cotton and blended yarn. It also runs 112 high-speed looms to produce denim, suiting, shirting, and ready-for-dyeing (RFD) fabrics.

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Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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