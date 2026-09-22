Adroit Industries IPO GMP In Focus Ahead Of Launch: Here's What GMP Signals Before Sept. 23 Launch

The Rs 150.71 crore IPO of Adroit Industries opens for subscription on Sept. 23 and closes on Sept. 25, 2026. Ahead of the issue, Adroit Industries IPO's latest grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 32, implying an estimated listing premium of 23.88% over the upper price band.

Note: GMP is entirely unofficial, based on speculative unlisted market demand, and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

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Here are the key details of the Adroit Industries IPO, including GMP, price band, lot size, key dates and financials.

Adroit Industries IPO GMP Today

The latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Adroit Industries IPO was reported at Rs 32 as of 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 22. With the upper price band of Rs 134, the estimated listing price of the IPO is Rs 166 (upper end of IPO price band + today's GMP). This implies a estimated listing gain of 23.88% over the issue price.

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Adroit Industries IPO Details

Adroit Industries IPO is a book build issue of Rs 150.71 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 98.97 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 132.62 crore and offer for sale of 13.50 lakh shares worth Rs 18.09 crore.

The price band is set between Rs 126 and Rs 134 per share.

Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 111 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,874 at the upper end of the price band.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

For more details on the IPO, check the red herring prospectus here: Adroit Industries RHP.

Adroit Industries IPO Key Dates

Bidding window opens: Sept. 23

Bidding window closes: Sept. 25

Allotment finalisation: Sept. 28

Refund initiation: Sept. 29

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Sept. 29

Listing date: Sept. 30

Adroit Industries IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the issue towards the following objects:

1. Funding capital expenditure by the company towards procurement of: (i) machinery and equipment for enhancement of operations at Dewas Facility; and (ii) transportation vehicle for local transportation of goods between the Manufacturing Facilities (Rs 19.91 crore)

2. Investment in the Subsidiary, Adroit Driveshafts Private Limited, in the form of debt or equity or a combination thereof, for funding capital expenditure towards procurement of; (i) machinery and equipment for enhancement of operations at Pithampur Facility; and (ii) transportation vehicle for local transportation of goods between the Manufacturing Facilities (Rs 43.96 crore)

3. Investment in the Subsidiary, Adroit Driveshafts Private Limited, in the form of debt or equity or a combination thereof, for re-payment or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the Subsidiary (Rs 24.12 crore)

4. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

Adroit Industries Company Financials

The company revenue increased by 5% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 44% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025.

For FY26, Adroit Industries reported:

Total income: Rs 143.04 crore, compared with Rs 136.61 crore in FY25

Rs 143.04 crore, compared with Rs 136.61 crore in FY25 Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 26.16 crore, up from Rs 18.14 crore

Rs 26.16 crore, up from Rs 18.14 crore EBITDA: Rs 38.71 crore versus Rs 31.02 crore a year earlier

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About Adroit Industries Ltd.

Incorporated in January 1995, Adroit Industries (India) Ltd. is a vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of propeller shafts and torque-transmission components used in driveline systems. The company offers a portfolio of over 5,000 SKUs comprising precision-machined torque-transmission components, complete propeller shaft assemblies and forged components.

Its vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities cover forging, precision machining, heat treatment, assembly, balancing and testing, enabling end-to-end control over the production process.

The company supplies its products through distributors, Tier-1 driveline component suppliers and directly to OEMs, based on customer-specific technical requirements. Its products cater primarily to commercial vehicles, as well as SUVs, defence and emergency services, heavy equipment, off-highway machinery and industrial applications.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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