Multibagger Stock Hits Upper Circuit As Profit Surges 207%

Shares of Aditya Infotech are buzzing in trade on Friday, having already hit the upper circuit of 10% after a stellar fourth quarter earnings. The stock is trading at Rs 2,903, accounting for 10% gains compared to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 2,639.

Aditya Infotech shares have already given multibagger returns since its listing in August, having surged as much as 166%. The stock has gained 90% on a year-to-date basis.

The Friday rally is Aditya Infotech comes on the back of a strong Q4FY26, which saw profit jump from Rs 55 crore to Rs 269 crore, accounting for a year-on-year uptick of 207%. Revenue also surged 45% at Rs 1,422 crore, compared to Rs 977 crore a year earlier.

Aditya Infotech (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 45.5% at Rs 1,422 crore versus Rs 977 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 257 crore versus Rs 98 crore.

EBITDA margin at 18.1% versus 10.0%.

Net profit at Rs 169 crore versus Rs 55 crore.

The revenue jump can be attributed to an increase in average selling price, which in turn, was caused by higher component costs. Prices are expected to go higher going forward and will be passed on in a tapered fashion.

Aditya Infotech's FY27 average selling price could rise by 25%, with the company having already revised their expectations. FY27 full year revenue is pegged at Rs 6,500 crore vs earlier guidance of Rs 6,000 crore. PAT, meanwhile, is guided at Rs 552.5 to Rs 617.5 crore.

ALSO READ: LG Electronics Denies Report Of TV Business Sale; Calls Speculation 'Incorrect'

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.