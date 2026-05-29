LG Electronics Denies Report Of TV Business Sale; Calls Speculation 'Incorrect'

LG Electronics has dismissed reports suggesting it is considering the sale of its television business, calling such claims “speculative and incorrect” in an exchange filing. The clarification comes after a report by South Korean publication EBN claimed LG had discussed restructuring its TV division with Chinese electronics giant Hisense, including the possibility of a sale. The report said senior LG executives recently travelled to Beijing to explore strategic options for the business.

If such a transaction were to materialise, it would mark a major shift for LG, which has been manufacturing televisions for nearly six decades and remains one of the world's largest premium TV brands.

However, LG has now formally pushed back against the speculation. In its filing, the company said reports regarding a potential sale of its TV business were inaccurate and based on unverified claims.

The report had gained attention amid growing competitive pressure in the global television market. According to market researcher Omdia, Chinese manufacturers have steadily gained share in recent years. TCL accounted for roughly 14% of global TV shipments last year, while Hisense held around 12.5%. LG's market share has remained in the low-to-mid teens, while the combined share of TCL, Hisense and Xiaomi has surpassed that of LG and Samsung since 2024.

The speculation also drew comparisons with LG's decision to exit the smartphone business in 2021. The company shut down its loss-making mobile division after years of struggling against rivals, choosing instead to focus on areas such as electric vehicle components, robotics and smart-home technologies.

While industry observers viewed the reported TV business review through a similar strategic lens, LG's latest clarification indicates there are currently no confirmed plans to divest the division.

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