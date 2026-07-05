Who Was Teejan Bai? Legendary Pandavani Folk Singer Dies At 70

Legendary Pandavani folk singer, Teejan Bai, passed away on July 5, 2026, at the age of 70 after a prolonged illness. She died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur, where she had been undergoing treatment.

Teejan Bai, who originally hailed from the Durg district, brought Chattisgarh's traditional storytelling art to global audiences. She was widely regarded as the foremost upholder of Pandavani, the traditional folk art form of Chattisgarh, that narrates episodes from the Indian epic Mahabharata through dramatic storytelling, singing and acting.

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Reports said that she has been battling health issues for a long time and had been admitted to the ICU few months before as her condition worsened. She had reportedly suffered paralysis since 2024 and had difficulty eating solid food in recent months. Her death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, artists, and cultural organisations, who considered her as an icon of Indian folk heritage.

Teejan Bai, born on August 8, 1956, in Ganiyari village near Bhilai, belonged to the Pardhi tribal community. She learned Pandavani by listening to her grandfather recite the Mahabharata in the Chhattisgarhi language and later she trained formally under Umed Singh Deshmukh. Her natural talent and commanding stage presence soon distinguished her from her contemporaries.

Teejan Bai gave her first public performace at the age of 13. At a time when traditionally, women performed Pandavani while seated in Vedamati style, Teejan Bai broke convention by performing in the energetic Kapalik style, standing on stage with powerful expressions and a tambura in her hand - a style dominated by men. Her bold performances transformed the art form and inspired generations of female folk artists.

However, her decision to perform publicly as a woman, led to opposition from her own community. She was ostracised after her child marriage and was forced to live independently, bowworing food and utensils from her neighbours while continuing to pursue her art.

Teejan Bai's extraordinary talent eventually earned national recognition after renowned theatre personality Habib Tanvir introduced her work to wider audiences. She later performed in front of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a milestone that helped further propel her career. Over the decades she represented India at numerous international cultutral festivals, performing across Europe, Asia and Africa.

She also featured in filmmaker Shyam Benegal's acclaimed television series 'Bharat Ek Khoj', further expanding the reach of her art form, Through these performances she played a pivotal role in introducing Pandavani to audiences arounf the world and elevating the status of Indian folk traditions on a global stage.

In recognition of her immense contribution to Indian culture, Teejan Bai received the Padma Shri award in 1988. She also received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1995, the Padma Bhushan in 2003 and the internationally acclaimed Fukuoka Prixe in 2018. In 2019, she was awarded India's second highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan.

Teejan bai's death marks the end of an era in Indian folk music and theatre. Her extraordinary contribution to preserving India's cultural heritage will continue to resonate through the timeless stories she brought to life.

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