Who Is Ishaan Mehra? Fitness Trainer Engaged To Shaheen Bhatt Goes Viral

Ishaan Mehra has suddenly become a name everyone is curious about after his engagement to Shaheen Bhatt, sister of actor Alia Bhatt. While Shaheen's post announcing the engagement quickly went viral, many are now eager to know more about the man behind the viral proposal.

From Swimmer To Fitness Coach

Ishaan Mehra began his journey as a competitive swimmer and even represented India at the Youth Asian Games. After stepping away from professional swimming, he shifted his focus to fitness and built a career as a full-time trainer. Today, he is known as a certified coach with expertise in strength training and mobility.

He is an ATG-certified coach and has additional qualifications in strength and conditioning as well as nutrition. Ishaan currently works at SOHFIT, a popular Mumbai-based gym founded by celebrity trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi. The fitness centre is frequented by several well-known faces, including Alia Bhatt, who has been training there for years.

Away From Spotlight

Despite now being linked to a prominent Bollywood family, Ishaan has largely stayed away from the limelight. Details about his family, including his parents and early life, are not publicly known, as he prefers to keep his personal life private.

Low-Key Love Story

Ishaan and Shaheen are believed to have met through fitness sessions. Shaheen would often accompany her sister Alia to workouts at SOHFIT, where Ishaan worked as a trainer. Over time, their friendship turned into a relationship, though the couple kept things low-key for a long period.

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Shaheen made their relationship public in 2025 on Ishaan's birthday, sharing photos and writing, “Happy Birthday, Sunshine.” Even before that, fans had spotted a mystery man in her vacation pictures, later identified as Ishaan.

Engagement That Went Viral

The couple recently got engaged, with Shaheen sharing dreamy proposal photos on Instagram. Captioning the post, she wrote, “We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing.” The announcement quickly went viral, drawing congratulatory messages from celebrities including Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Rohan Joshi.

From being a former athlete to a fitness coach and now part of a well-known film family, Ishaan Mehra's story is simple yet interesting—one that has now caught everyone's attention.

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