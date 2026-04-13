'Totally Unexpected': John Cena's Tribute For Asha Bhosle On Instagram Leaves Fans Surprised — Check Post

In a move that has left both Bollywood enthusiasts and wrestling fans stunned, WWE legend and Hollywood actor John Cena took to Instagram to pay tribute to the legendary Indian playback singer, Asha Bhosle.

John Cena, who is known for his cryptic, 'no-caption' social media style, has given a tribute to Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12, 2026. However, his Instagram post has sparked a massive wave of excitement among the Indian fans, further appreciating the WWE icon for his respect towards other cultures.

John Cena's Tribute To Asha Bhosle

On his official Instagram handle, which currently has more than 21 million followers, John Cena shared a classic, candid photograph of Asha Bhosle. She is seen in her signature white avatar singing under a spotlight.

Following his 'Instagram aesthetic', the post featured no caption or text that could provide an explanation. This signature style is already mentioned in his Instagram bio as "Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy." Random pictures, sometimes even edited ones, often lead to intense speculation and engagement from his diverse fanbase.

ALSO READ | 'Her Legacy Will Live On': Brett Lee Pens Emotional Tribute To Asha Bhosle

Fans React

The Indian fanbase quickly reacted to what looked like a tribute to the legendary singer Asha Bhosle by appreciating John Cena. Here are some of the fan reactions on Cena's Instagram post featuring Asha Bhosle.

A user commented, "Thank You John for recognizing another GOAT ❤️."

Another user wrote, "From India to the world — forever a legend ????????."

"Love you john that's why u are the legend ???????????? love from India", shared another user under John Cena's post.

A user recognizing Cena's interest in Bollywood wrote, "Is bande kaa ko e Aadhar card banwawo ????????("Get an Aadhaar card made for this guy, too.")

"This is enough to define her excellence and influence", wrote another user.

ALSO READ | Asha Bhosle Cremated With Full State Honours At Shivaji Park In Mumbai — Video

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026, in Mumbai at the age of 92. The legendary singer died due to multiple organ failures after battling health problems. She was four years younger than Lata Mangeshkar, who had also passed away at the age of 92 in 2022.

John Cena's post joins a growing list of emotional tributes to Asha Bhosle. With artists like Imran Abbas, Ali Zafar, and former cricketer Brett Lee weighing in, it's clear her legacy transcends borders, marking the end of an era.

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