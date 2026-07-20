The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan's Epic Ends Opening Weekend Strong

The opening weekend turned out to be a winning one for The Odyssey. Despite a minor drop on Sunday, Christopher Nolan's epic fantasy pulled audiences to theatres.

Here's the box office report:

Opening with Rs 17.40 crore on Friday, The Odyssey maintained a strong run over the weekend, collecting Rs 22 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.90 crore on Sunday.

With this, The Odyssey collected Rs 21.90 crore net in India, a marginal 0.5% drop from its Rs 22 crore collection on July 18.

The film's India net collection has reached Rs 61.30 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 73.19 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Occupancy Trend

Running across 9,195 shows nationwide, The Odyssey also recorded healthy occupancy across all four language versions on Day 3.

The English version continued to drive the film's box office performance, collecting Rs 17 crore from 4,816 shows with strong occupancy throughout the day. The English version registered an overall 37.06% occupancy.

The Hindi version collected Rs 3 crore from 3,103 shows with an overall 20.17% occupancy. It was followed by the Telugu version, which earned Rs 1.15 crore from 724 shows and recorded 28.68% occupancy, while the Tamil version contributed Rs 0.75 crore from 552 shows with an overall 33.68% occupancy.

Occupancy In Major Regions

Among the English shows, Chennai recorded the highest morning occupancy at 53%, followed by Hyderabad (30%), Kochi (29%), Bengaluru (27%), and Pune (26%). Kolkata reported 22%, while Ahmedabad (20%), NCR (19%), and Mumbai (18%) followed.

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For the Hindi version, Jaipur led with 23% morning occupancy, followed by Pune (21%), Kolkata (17%), Mumbai (13%), NCR, Lucknow, and Bhopal (12% each). Ahmedabad and Chandigarh recorded 9%, while Bengaluru (7%) and Hyderabad and Surat (5% each) registered the lowest morning occupancy among major centres.

About The Odyssey

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer's classic Greek epic. The film follows Odysseus as he faces mythical creatures and dangerous challenges on his journey back home after the Trojan War.

The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong'o.

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