Sushant Singh Rajput As Lord Ram: AI Image Shared By Sister Shweta Sparks Emotional Fan Reactions

The late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has once again stirred a wave of emotion and nostalgia across social media. His sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared an AI-generated image of Sushant as Lord Rama, which has sparked a viral conversation about the late actor's legacy.

With the release of the Ramayana Part 1 teaser on April 2, 2026, the internet was quick to use AI tools to generate images of different Indian actors in the divine avatar of Lord Ram. While the AI-generated images of Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Ram Charan, and a few more went viral, Sushant Singh Rajput as Lord Ram has taken social media down the memory lane.

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Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been active on social media following her brother's demise, has now shared an image of Sushant as Lord Ram. Taking to her Instagram account, Shweta revealed why seeing Sushant as Lord Ram has triggered a wave of emotions.

She wrote, "Why seeing Bhai as Ram Ji stirs so many emotions? You know why?… Because the Ram Ji is just not another person… a character but what he stands for are the values… values we treasure Maryada, compassion, dignity, courage, truth and his pure love for Sita Maa. Just to keep his father's word he had given to his wife…Ram Ji left all the worldly pleasure and went to the forest to live a life of penance… what does it prove to us? We worship and draw strength from the values these icons stand for…"

Talking about the AI-generated image of Sushant as Lord Ram, she said, "Bhai as Rama moves us because he doesn't only look divine and graceful but because he radiates the strength of character that Ram Ji embodies. The innocence and purity in his eyes and nobility in his expression prove that nobody in present day and age can play Rama as beautifully as Bhai would have played it."

Remembering his legacy, she concluded her post with, "Forever Cherished, Forever Unforgettable ❤️"

Fans React

Fans have showered love on the post as they remembered the actor for his work and achievements over time.

A user shared, "Imagine the aura of a person that people are admiring his AI cuts after 6 years of his departure. This is really another level of presence of someone and his work."

Another user commented, "Yes, he would totally fit as Shri Ram! Props to the person who thought of doing this edit of him.❤️"

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"I got chills… not because of what I saw, but because of what I felt. This is energy. He was never just Sushant to us… and maybe that's why seeing him like this feels so real. Forever beyond time…????✨", shared a user.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, leaving millions of fans in mourning. The late actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment.

His death had become a high-profile investigation following the involvement of several federal agencies due to suspected foul play. However, his post-mortem report confirmed his cause of death as "asphyxia due to hanging."

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