'Should Have Played A Mute Character': Dhurandhar 2 Actor On How Often He Swore

Actor Suvinder Vicky has come a long way since his acclaimed performance as Balbir Singh in Kohrra. With Dhurandhar 2 and Satluj, the actor has taken on two very different roles, earning attention for both.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he opened up about the characters, his scenes with Arjun Rampal in Dhurandhar 2 and the challenges of portraying difficult roles on screen.

On 'Dhurandhar 2'

Vicky plays Brigadier Jahangir, a harsh father, who frequently uses abusive language while confronting Arjun Rampal's character of his son. Vicky recalled telling director Aditya Dhar that most of his dialogues might end up being censored.

He said the dialogues were part of the script and that Dhar assured him the scenes would remain intact while ensuring they did not cross certain limits or hurt sentiments.

He joked that he should have played a mute character instead.

When Vicky warned Rampal about the abusive dialogues he would have to deliver in Dhurandhar 2, the actor encouraged him to perform and said, “It is part of life.” Vicky and Arjun Rampal had already worked together in Satluj.

Vicky also spoke about the violence shown in Dhurandhar 2. He said films can be based on real events or be fictional, while fictional stories can also take inspiration from society.

He believes audiences are capable of deciding what they want to watch. With theatres, television and streaming platforms offering several choices, viewers can simply move on to something else if they do not like a particular film.

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On 'Satluj'

In Satluj, Vicky plays a negative character linked to the events of 1984. He expected criticism but said viewers familiar with the period would understand the character. He stressed the need to portray such events honestly, especially as younger generations, including his own children, may not know much about 1984 or Jaswant Kalra.

The actor said Satluj has faced release issues, with reports of its pirated version also surfacing. While he does not support piracy, he believes the film will eventually reach audiences. He added that a theatrical release could have helped the makers recover their investment and allowed viewers to experience the film on the big screen.

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