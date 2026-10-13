Shah Rukh Khan Starts Filming The Final Leg Of King In Mumbai Ahead Of December Release

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King has entered the final leg of filming, bringing the much-anticipated action thriller closer to its scheduled theatrical release in December. With around two months to go before its release, the film's progress has become a key point of interest for fans awaiting more details about the star-studded project.

Also Read: Sunny Deol Unveils First Look Of Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, Gritty Crime Thriller Gets Release Date

According to a report by Mid-day, filmmaker Siddharth Anand began the film's final shooting schedule on Oct. 11 in Goregaon, Mumbai. The schedule includes action sequences featuring Shah Rukh Khan and an additional song featuring his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

A source close to the production revealed, “The cast and crew resumed shooting on Sunday. From Oct. 12, they began filming an action sequence with Shah Rukh at a studio in Andheri East. The idea is to wrap up all the action portions by mid-October after which Siddharth will turn his attention to the song that has been recently added.”

The report further stated that the upcoming dance number will showcase Suhana's dancing skills. “Choreographers Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji are working on the track. It will be shot at a massive set in Film City. Simultaneously, the team is wrapping up the movie's visual effects ahead of its December 24 release,” the source added.

What We Know About Shah Rukh Khan's King?

Set against the backdrop of the criminal underworld, King is expected to be an action thriller that stars Shah Rukh Khan as a seasoned assassin, navigating the dangerous underworld. The film, made under the direction of Siddharth Anand, also features his daughter, Suhana Khan. She will play SRK's trainee in the film.

While details about the plot are kept under wraps, the film also brings together talented actors, including Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Oberoi, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rani Mukerji, and Anil Kapoor.

Also Read: RJ Mitte Cause Of Death: 'Breaking Bad' Actor Who Played Walter White Jr, Dies At 34

Backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, King is scheduled to hit theatres on Dec. 24.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.